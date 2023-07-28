C.J. Mosley Having a Blast in a Game of (Defensive) QB vs. (Offensive) QB

Along with his teammates, younger and older, Mosley said he's well aware of the expectations that have been heaped on the Green & White with the arrival of Rodgers, and a collection of other players either in free agency (Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb and others) or the draft (Will McDonald this year; Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson, Max Mitchell last year).

"What else would we want than to be held to a high standard," he said. "You want to reach for something. Some people would say it's unreachable. But that's what we play the game for, to get to that top spot and hold up that trophy. If that's not your goal, you're wasting your time."

He added: "Everybody feels like we're taking steps, piece by piece. It might not have been as fast as people wanted it, but it's right on time."

For his part, Rodgers has been doing his thing during training camp teasing his teammates on defense with his ability to alter his cadence with different inflections and keep them off balance. Through all that, the four-time NFL MVP has been clear about has been enjoying toying and teaching, especially with Mosley peering at him from across the line of scrimmage.