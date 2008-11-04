Brown Signed to Practice Squad, Listorti Released

Brown (6'4", 295) was inactive for the first seven games of the Jets' season and was waived Saturday. In the preseason, he was fourth on the team with 12 tackles (nine solo) and recorded one sack for 3 yards and one pass defensed. Brown appeared in one game for the Jets last season after he was claimed off waivers from New England on Nov. 29, 2007. He was a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2007 draft.