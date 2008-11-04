Transactions

Brown Signed to Practice Squad, Listorti Released

Nov 04, 2008 at 12:15 PM

The New York Jets have signed DE Kareem Brown to the practice squad and released TE Brad Listorti from the practice squad. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Brown (6'4", 295) was inactive for the first seven games of the Jets' season and was waived Saturday. In the preseason, he was fourth on the team with 12 tackles (nine solo) and recorded one sack for 3 yards and one pass defensed. Brown appeared in one game for the Jets last season after he was claimed off waivers from New England on Nov. 29, 2007. He was a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2007 draft.

Listorti (6'4", 251) originally signed with Atlanta on May 21, was released by the Falcons on Aug. 11, and was signed to the Jets practice squad Sept. 10. He was released by the Jets on Sept. 23 and re-signed on Oct. 21. Listorti played in 31 games at Massachusetts and recorded 39 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns.

