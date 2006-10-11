Broadway Joe Scores Touchdown for Important Cause

Hall of Famer Spotlight: Joe Namath





It was one of the largest Super Bowl III reunions in recent memory.

On Thursday, October 5th, Joe Namath was joined by fellow teammates Ralph Baker, Randy Beverly, Emerson Boozer, Mike D'Amato, Dave Herman, Larry Grantham, Winston Hill, Bill Mathis, Randy Rasmussen, John Schmitt and Mike Stromberg for the second Annual Joe Namath- March of Dimes Celebrity Golf Classic.

The event took place at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York where Gary U.S. Bonds and the Roadhouse Rockers capped the night off with a rousing musical performance.

"I couldn't think of anything more fun and rewarding than to go out and play golf for a good cause," said Namath.

Namath was also joined by former Jet players Greg Buttle, Chad Cascadden, Rich Caster, Sam Garnes, Mark Gastineau, Victor Green, Bruce Harper, Bobby Jackson, Joe Klecko, Rich Kotite, Mo Lewis, Marty Lyons, Freeman McNeil, Lance Mehl, John Nitti, Steve Reese, Kenny Schroy and Wesley Walker.

The former football players were joined by all star cast of celebrity golf players including Jim McMahon, Gerry Cooney, LC Greenwood, Ed "Too Tall Jones", Richard Dent, Cornelius Bennett, Bud Harrelson, George Foster and Fred "The Hammer" Williamson.