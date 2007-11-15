Brad and Wallace Are a Hit with the Kids

Nov 15, 2007 at 05:54 AM
017.jpg


The climate in Morris County, N.J., on Tuesday went from a gloomy and ominous morning to a bright and burnished autumn afternoon in what seemed like no time at all.

Such an inspiring transformation appeared to be identical to the morale of the children and families at Atlantic Health's Goryeb Children's Hospital of Morristown after Jets wide receivers Brad Smith and Wallace Wright paid a visit.

"It's great seeing their first reaction when you walk into their room," said Wright, a second-year member of the Jets. "Some of them come off as shy, but you can still see the happiness in them and their parents."

Atlantic Health is a non-profit health care system that includes Overlook Hospital in Summit as well. Goryeb Children's Hospital is located at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, which is just miles away from the Jets future headquarters in Florham Park, NJ.

"We are really excited to have them right in our back yard," said Child Life manager Lisa A. Ciarrocca, CCLS. "Brad and Wallace did excellent. They were made to do this. I think they even have a career to do this."

Wright and Smith visited children of all ages, backgrounds and ailments in the hospital's third-floor pediatrics and PICU, second-floor Valerie Center and clinics and first-floor day hospital.

"I think it's just very telling that this is what they are doing on their days off," marketing manager Maureen Boulanger said. "We acknowledge that this is the heart of the Jets. This is what they're going to bring to our community and this is another reason why we're going to partner with the Jets."

"They were so accommodating and are such naturals," Boulanger added. "Both young men were very at ease with some of the situations. I think they did an outstanding job and made everyone very comfortable. If I were to hear Brad Smith say 'God bless' one more time, I think I might cry."

Smith and Wright patrolled the hallways with excitement and motivation to help brighten the children's spirits in any way possible. Even the doctors and nurses of each unit were touched by Smith and Wright, making it an all-around stimulating experience of non-stop enjoyment.

"Even if it brightens up the kids' mornings the slightest, it's worth it. It's a great feeling," Smith said. "The parents of these children, no matter what situation they and their families are in, sincerely thank us and it means a lot."

"I knew it was going to be an overwhelming experience for everyone but I didn't realize that these two guys would be so awesome," said Ciarrocca. "Everyone they met had the smiles on their faces because they were so very warm and they stopped for anyone and everyone. We're very lucky to have had them here."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Recognize Jon Simoneau Coach of the Week

Jets Name Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School Coach of the Week
news

Jets Recognize Will Nathan Coach of the Week

Jets Name Will Nathan of Randolph High School Coach of the Week
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
news

Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

Helped save approximately 80 lives at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center where blood donors were visited by Jets players Tyler Conklin and Braden Mann
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVII
news

Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota
news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
Advertising