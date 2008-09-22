Transactions

Presented by

Ben Graham Re-Signed; Marcus Henry Waived

Sep 22, 2008 at 10:23 AM
72955117.jpg

Graham checks the outcome after the hold

The New York Jets have re-signed punter Ben Graham and have waived wide receiver Marcus Henry. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Graham (6'5", 235), who originally signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2005, was waived Tuesday. He has appeared in 49 career games for the Jets, averaging 43.7 gross yards on 222 punts for 9,704 yards, with 24 touchbacks and 67 inside-the-20 kicks. He played Australian football professionally for the Geelong Cats for 12 seasons before joining the Jets.

Henry (6'4", 207), the Jets' sixth-round draft pick (171st overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft, was inactive for the first two games. He finished his collegiate career with 104 receptions for 1,598 yards and 13 touchdowns in 46 games.

Injury Update

Punter Reggie Hodges (left thigh) has been downgraded to out for tonight's game at San Diego.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

