Ben Graham Re-Signed; Marcus Henry Waived

Graham checks the outcome after the hold





The New York Jets have re-signed punter Ben Graham and have waived wide receiver Marcus Henry. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Graham (6'5", 235), who originally signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2005, was waived Tuesday. He has appeared in 49 career games for the Jets, averaging 43.7 gross yards on 222 punts for 9,704 yards, with 24 touchbacks and 67 inside-the-20 kicks. He played Australian football professionally for the Geelong Cats for 12 seasons before joining the Jets.

Henry (6'4", 207), the Jets' sixth-round draft pick (171st overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft, was inactive for the first two games. He finished his collegiate career with 104 receptions for 1,598 yards and 13 touchdowns in 46 games.

Injury Update