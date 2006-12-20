Be The Honorary Captain on New Year's Eve!





Lose weight, eat healthier? If your 2006 New Year's resolution was actually to get closer to your favorite team than ever before, then this is the opportunity you've been waiting for. The clock is ticking and here's your last chance to realize that resolution and get up close and personal to your favorite players and coaches. Enter now to win the once in a lifetime opportunity to be an honorary captain for the coin toss as the Jets host the Raiders for their last regular season game on New Year's Eve!

The winning bidder will receive an exclusive VIP Honorary Captain Experience for 4 which includes:

Walking mid field as an honorary captain for the coin toss (see note)

Standing on the sidelines to watch your favorite players warm up and prepare for the game

Watching the game from some of the best seats in the house (Sec 131 Row 21)

Enjoying refreshments, activities and more at an exclusive pre-game reception in the Toyota 50 Club

Taking home some your favorite Jets merchandise offered in 4 exclusive VIP bags

Note: Please note that the coin toss element of the package will be available to only one of the four guests.

Starting today, Jets fans will have the opportunity to bid on the Jets VIP Honorary Captain Experience for 4 people when the Jets host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 31st. The bidding ends on December 27th so CLICK HERE TO PLACE YOUR BID NOW!