Be The Honorary Captain on New Year's Eve!

Dec 20, 2006 at 10:56 AM
nfl-auction-coin-toss-oak.jpg


Lose weight, eat healthier? If your 2006 New Year's resolution was actually to get closer to your favorite team than ever before, then this is the opportunity you've been waiting for. The clock is ticking and here's your last chance to realize that resolution and get up close and personal to your favorite players and coaches. Enter now to win the once in a lifetime opportunity to be an honorary captain for the coin toss as the Jets host the Raiders for their last regular season game on New Year's Eve!

The winning bidder will receive an exclusive VIP Honorary Captain Experience for 4 which includes:

  • Walking mid field as an honorary captain for the coin toss (see note)
  • Standing on the sidelines to watch your favorite players warm up and prepare for the game
  • Enjoying refreshments, activities and more at an exclusive pre-game reception in the Toyota 50 Club
  • Taking home some your favorite Jets merchandise offered in 4 exclusive VIP bags

Note: Please note that the coin toss element of the package will be available to only one of the four guests.

Starting today, Jets fans will have the opportunity to bid on the Jets VIP Honorary Captain Experience for 4 people when the Jets host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 31st. The bidding ends on December 27th so CLICK HERE TO PLACE YOUR BID NOW!

Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the extensive work of the New York Jets Foundation. Every year, programs supported by the New York Jets touch the lives of countless young men and women in the New York tri-state area through programs that promote youth health, fitness, and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. We strive to create new opportunities - whether by launching the first football team in an urban high school, providing additional after school instruction in an underperforming school district, or encouraging students to take advantage of a free and healthy school meal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

