Baker, Trusnik Placed on PUP, Oldenburg on NFI

Jul 21, 2008 at 12:44 PM

The New York Jets have announced that TE Chris Baker and LB Jason Trusnik have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and T Clint Oldenburg has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Baker (6'3", 258) was selected in the third round (88th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He has appeared in 83 career games, starting 37, recording 124 receptions for 1,311 yards (10.6 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. In 2007, he had 41 receptions for 409 yards and three TDs.

Trusnik (6'4", 250) is an Ohio Northern product who signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 12, 2007. He appeared in six games last season after being signed to the active roster on Nov. 17 and made six special teams tackles.

Oldenberg (6'5", 310) attended Colorado State and joined the Jets practice squad Sept. 20 after being waived by New England, which selected him in the fifth round of the 2007 draft, He appeared in the final two games of last season for the Jets at right tackle, making his debut at Tennessee on Dec. 23.

