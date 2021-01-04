As Jets' Head-Coaching Search Begins, GM Joe Douglas Takes the Lead

Despite the team's 2-14 record in 2020, Johnson believes the team is set up for success. He spoke highly of Douglas' first draft class that featured LT Mekhi Becton and WR Denzel Mims, the Jets' draft capital in 2021 and 2022 and he also pointed to the financial flexibility the team has headed into the offseason. The Jets own the No. 2 overall selection in April's NFL Draft, two picks in Round 1 each of the next two drafts and nine picks in the top three rounds in 2021-22. OvertheCap.com projects the Jets have more than $72 million of cap space this offseason.

"We have Joe leading the charge and very importantly my brother and I have a philosophy to hire good people and give them the support and resources that they need, and let them do their jobs," he said. "I think this is a really good landing spot for a coach and once we have that coach, once we stick the landing with this coaching hire, I think the future of this team is very, very bright."

The Jets won't look for a coach with a specific emphasis in one phase of the game but instead an individual who is ready to tackle the entire operation.

"We want a head coach that coaches the entire team end to end and his staff," he said. "You don't have to be offensive, you don't have to be defensive. This is a coach for the entire team and that's very important to us looking forward."

Also the Jets are a young team and player development will be critical to their future.

"We're a really young team and with all these draft picks we're getting younger," Johnson said. "Our new coach and his staff are going to have to be great at developing that young team. I'm quite confident that Joe and I and Hymie can find that guy."

Douglas and company have plenty of important decisions ahead over the next few months. After the Jets come to an agreement with a new coach, Douglas and the new hire will have to assess the roster and that starts with QB Sam Darnold.

"I'm a huge fan of Sam," Johnson said. "I think he's a great QB, I think he really has wonderful talent and drive and leadership and part of the reason this team never gave up this year is because of Sam. I don't think the book has been written on Sam, he has a very big future. And I personally hope it's on this team, that's what I told him last night after the game. I hope he is a Jet going forward, but that decision is going to be made by Joe Douglas and our new coach."

Although Johnson declared that he was sick of losing multiple times on the call, he remained optimistic about the next steps. Douglas, who has earned three Super Bowl rings (two in Baltimore as a player personnel assistant and as a national scout and one with the Eagles as vice president of player personnel) will run point for a club searching for a reversal in fortune.