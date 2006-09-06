Alliance for Lupus Research - New York City Walk Kickoff Luncheon

Sep 05, 2006 at 08:00 PM
article_488_multimedia.jpg

Alliance for Lupus Research - New York City Walk Kickoff Luncheon

Woody Johnson, New York Jets Owner and National Chairman of the Alliance for Lupus Research Walk With us to Cure Lupus program, invites you to join us at the FREE New York City Walk Kickoff Luncheon. Learn how you can join our JETS TEAM, or form one of your own, to support this important fundraising effort.

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2006

Time: Noon to 1:30 P.M.

Location: Marriott Marquis – Times Square

CLICK HERE TO RSVP FOR THE KICK-OFF LUNCHEON

All Jets fans attending the luncheon will have their names placed in a raffle to win two tickets to a 2006 Jets home game. In addition, Jets great Joe Klecko will be in attendance.

The 5K (3.1 Mile) New York City Walk will be held on Saturday, October 28th, at the South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan and will include refreshments, entertainment, Generation Jets Fest and special appearances by Joe Klecko and other New York Jets Alumni.

To RSVP for the September 6th Kick-off Luncheon, or to request more information on the Walk, please email walks@lupusresearch.org or call the Alliance for Lupus Research toll free at 866-WALK ALR (925-5257).

Lupus is a life-threatening disease that affects over one million Americans each year. But, unlike many other chronic auto-immune diseases, most people still don't know what Lupus is or how it affects the body. Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus) is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect the joints and almost every major organ in the body, including the heart, kidneys, skin, lungs, and brain.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Players to Take the Field vs. Eagles With My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and Coach Saleh to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium
news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams; Three Children Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Titans Game
news

Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

Flag Football Game Featured Active-Duty Services Members from All Branches of the Armed Forces
news

Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike
news

Seton Hall Prep Takes First Place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament 

Union High School Took Victory in the Lineman Challenge
news

PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday
news

Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs
news

All Stars Project and Jets Announce Lineup for 2021 Social Justice Partnership

Operation Conversation, Development Coaching, Development School for Youth and Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids Among the Programs
news

Jets CB Bless Austin Comes to Aid of the Hungry in Texas

Austin, Whose Sister Is Stationed at Fort Hood, Helped Finance 35,000 Meals Distributed by Food Care Center-Killeen 
news

Jets and Visa Team Up to Support Small Businesses

Two Northern NJ Black-Owned Small Businesses, Sweetpea Technologies and Mo'Pweeze Bakery to Receive $10,000 Grant
news

Jets, Nike Announce Creation of New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League

Eight High Schools in New Jersey Will Participate in Spring of 2021
Advertising