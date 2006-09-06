Alliance for Lupus Research - New York City Walk Kickoff Luncheon





Woody Johnson, New York Jets Owner and National Chairman of the Alliance for Lupus Research Walk With us to Cure Lupus program, invites you to join us at the FREE New York City Walk Kickoff Luncheon. Learn how you can join our JETS TEAM, or form one of your own, to support this important fundraising effort.

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2006

Time: Noon to 1:30 P.M.

Location: Marriott Marquis – Times Square

All Jets fans attending the luncheon will have their names placed in a raffle to win two tickets to a 2006 Jets home game. In addition, Jets great Joe Klecko will be in attendance.

The 5K (3.1 Mile) New York City Walk will be held on Saturday, October 28th, at the South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan and will include refreshments, entertainment, Generation Jets Fest and special appearances by Joe Klecko and other New York Jets Alumni.

To RSVP for the September 6th Kick-off Luncheon, or to request more information on the Walk, please email walks@lupusresearch.org or call the Alliance for Lupus Research toll free at 866-WALK ALR (925-5257).