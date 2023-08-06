All-Pro Quinnen Williams 'Ready to Compete' With Panthers in Joint Practices

Williams said the goal this season is for the Jets to have the top-ranked defense after a historic jump from the 2021 to 2022 seasons. The unit went from last in scoring and total defense to fourth in both categories. Williams contributed career bests in sacks (12), pressures (31), QB hits (28) and tackles for loss (12) as he was named to his first Pro Bowl and the 2022 Curtis Martin Team MVP.

Throughout training camp, Williams says QB Aaron Rodgers has been getting the Green & White's defense for the challenges ahead.

"It has been phenomenal man," Williams said. "He will tell you right after the play what you need to work on or what he is seeing. And as an offense, he will tell me 'Hey Q, your pad level was too high. You need to get your pad level down.'

"Him bringing that aspect to the team, he is making the offensive and defensive lines better in general. We are both telling each other what we did wrong, and it has helped us whole each other accountable and get better."

The Jets 1JD camera crew captured Rodgers and Williams chatting recently about what they saw during a play in practice.