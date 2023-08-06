Training Camp Features

Presented by

All-Pro Quinnen Williams 'Ready to Compete' With Panthers in Joint Practices

QB Aaron Rodgers Preparing Unit For Heisman Winner QB Bryce Young

Aug 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_quinnen080523

Jets All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams sat out Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns, but he'll get his first crack at an opponent next week when the Green & White visit the Panthers for a pair of joint practices (Aug. 9 & Aug. 10 at Wofford College).

"Just ready to compete," Williams said. "Go against another team, a great team. A team with a great quarterback, a new quarterback coming, my Alabama guy. Going against a great offensive line and just competing each and every day and learning."

Williams' "Alabama guy" is No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. On the first day of Panthers training camp, HC Frank Reich declared Young the team's starter. The 2021 Heisman winner threw for 79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over his last two seasons for 'Bama. Williams is looking forward to battling a fellow Crimson Tide product. 

"I have a relationship with Bryce," Williams said. "It is a pretty cool relationship because he is super cool and a pretty cool guy."

Robert Saleh has not stated his plans in terms of who will and won't play Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in the Jets' second preseason game, but Williams is excited to test the defense in practice.

"It gives you a chance to see where you are at as a player," he said. "See where you are at as a defense. See where you are at when it comes to competing, making mental errors and competing."

Williams said the goal this season is for the Jets to have the top-ranked defense after a historic jump from the 2021 to 2022 seasons. The unit went from last in scoring and total defense to fourth in both categories. Williams contributed career bests in sacks (12), pressures (31), QB hits (28) and tackles for loss (12) as he was named to his first Pro Bowl and the 2022 Curtis Martin Team MVP. 

Throughout training camp, Williams says QB Aaron Rodgers has been getting the Green & White's defense for the challenges ahead.

"It has been phenomenal man," Williams said. "He will tell you right after the play what you need to work on or what he is seeing. And as an offense, he will tell me 'Hey Q, your pad level was too high. You need to get your pad level down.'

"Him bringing that aspect to the team, he is making the offensive and defensive lines better in general. We are both telling each other what we did wrong, and it has helped us whole each other accountable and get better."

The Jets 1JD camera crew captured Rodgers and Williams chatting recently about what they saw during a play in practice. 

"It has been phenomenal that we have a great group of guys that hold each other accountable and can take constructive criticism," Williams said. "Because it comes down to trying to make each other better and be that 1% better."

Practice Gallery | Jets Return to Open Practice at Training Camp

See top photos of the Green & White back on the field at 1 Jets Drive during an open practice on Saturday.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.5
1 / 70
Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.5
2 / 70
E_JB1_1379
3 / 70
E_JB1_1005
4 / 70
E_JB1_9595
5 / 70
E_JB1_9471
6 / 70
E_SZ1_0870
7 / 70
E_JB1_9740
8 / 70
E_JB1_9765
9 / 70
E_SS1_6028
10 / 70
E_JB1_9626
11 / 70
E_JB1_9578
12 / 70
E_JB1_1675
13 / 70
E_JB1_1208
14 / 70
E_SS1_5542
15 / 70
E_JB1_9696
16 / 70
E_JB1_1751
17 / 70
E_JB1_1656
18 / 70
E_JB1_1446
19 / 70
E_JB1_1619
20 / 70
JB1_6436
21 / 70
E_SS1_3726
22 / 70
E_JB1_1044
23 / 70
JB1_0438
24 / 70
E_JB1_1303
25 / 70
E_JB1_1290
26 / 70
E_JB1_1057
27 / 70
E_JB1_1103
28 / 70
E_JB1_1820
29 / 70
E_JB1_0981
30 / 70
E_SS1_3106
31 / 70
E_SS1_3951
32 / 70
E_SS1_5878
33 / 70
E_SS1_3667
34 / 70
E_SS1_5601
35 / 70
JB1_0264
36 / 70
JB1_0132
37 / 70
JB1_0915
38 / 70
JB1_0138
39 / 70
JB1_0255
40 / 70
JB1_6562
41 / 70
JB1_6486
42 / 70
JB1_0203
43 / 70
JB1_0942
44 / 70
JB1_0840
45 / 70
E_SS1_6205
46 / 70
JB1_0344
47 / 70
JB1_0715
48 / 70
JB1_0693
49 / 70
JB1_0649
50 / 70
JB1_0377
51 / 70
JB1_0371
52 / 70
JB1_0307
53 / 70
E_SS1_6413
54 / 70
JB1_0229
55 / 70
E_SS1_6589
56 / 70
JB1_0103
57 / 70
E_SS1_6257
58 / 70
JB1_0062
59 / 70
E_SS1_6150
60 / 70
E_SS1_5985
61 / 70
E_SS1_5644
62 / 70
E_SS1_3294
63 / 70
E_SS1_5474
64 / 70
E_SS1_3621
65 / 70
E_SS1_3449
66 / 70
E_SS1_3913
67 / 70
E_SS1_3642
68 / 70
E_SS1_3818
69 / 70
E_SS1_6290
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Follows Through on Promise to His Mother

All-Pro Corner Graduated from University of Cincinnati Friday; Inspired Quinnen Williams to Complete School
news

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day
news

Will Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Play in the Preseason?

Jets QB Last Played Before the Regular Season for the Packers in 2018
news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett on 'Living in a Glass House,' Friendship with Aaron Rodgers

OC on His QB: 'Really, Really Good Player, Better Human'; A-Rod on Hack: 'I Have a Lot of Love for Nathaniel'
news

Jets Rookie Will McDonald Displaying 'Freakish' Abilities at Training Camp

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Can Win with Speed and Can Counter Inside'
news

Jets WR Randall Cobb a Big Believer in 'the Gospel of Aaron'

HC Robert Saleh Bullish on Veterans Passing on Their Knowledge of Scheme
news

C.J. Uzomah Adjusting to Aaron Rodgers' Play Style & No-Look Passing

Tight End Getting on Same Page with the Four-Time MVP
news

Jets D-Lineman Micheal Clemons Wants to Show He's a 'Monster'

HC Robert Saleh on the Second-Year Man: 'His Intention Is to Be a Violent Football Player'
news

Jets Jeremy Ruckert Wants to be Complete and 'Get After Guys'

HC Robert Saleh Likes the Tight End's 'Nasty Streak'
news

C.J. Mosley Having a Blast in a Game of (Defensive) QB vs. (Offensive) QB

Aaron Rodgers Says of Veteran LB: 'When He Starts Talking, Everybody Is Listening'
news

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets
Advertising