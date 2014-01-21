5,000 Words Captured on Film

Jan 21, 2014 at 04:15 AM

"What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that's gone forever, impossible to reproduce." *Karl Lagerfeld*

This season was full of those moments.

After the season wrapped up, I began looking back at pictures that either I took or our photographers captured. I'm so thankful for the little bits of the past frozen forever, because now they say so much more than words ever could.

And because we all know that showing is better than telling, I've chosen ten pictures that highlight some of my favorite moments of the 2013 season.

Let's kick it off with pictures 1-5!

September 6: Jets Kickoff

work.jpg

It was only my second day on the job and I was at a kickoff party in Hoboken surrounded by fans, food and fun. The Aviators were unveiled and threw it down in perfect, sunny weather, with the Manhattan skyline as their backdrop.

It was my introduction into the Jets, done in a way only New York can do.

September 8: Season Opener vs. Tampa Bay

pic-2.jpg

This is the day that everything became a living reality for me: I was actually on the field, interviewing celebrities and preparing for the game.*

It will forever be my "Aha!" moment.

September 8: Moments After the Bucs Game

Pic-3.jpg

I watched the game from the press box, but with 5 minutes left, EA and I both walked down to the field to see the end from the sidelines.

I couldn't have asked for a better first experience: Nick Folk kicked a 48-yard field with 2 seconds remaining to give the Jets an 18-17 win over the Buccaneers. It was a spectacular ending to my whirlwind of a day and the beginning of a season that proved many critics wrong.

I took this picture as soon as the game was over. The ray of light pouring in says it all.

September 22: Buffalo vs. Jets

pic-5.jpg

The problem with celebrities is that often times when you meet them, they are not who you think they are. You've built them up in your head and they leave your expectations on the ground, shattered.

I love Adam Pally. *Happy Endings *was one of my favorite shows and when it was cancelled, I was shocked. And devastated.

So you can imagine my excitement when I was told I would be interviewing him before the game.

I built it up, and (if the picture isn't clear enough) he exceeded my expectations.

Also, now I have *The Mindy Project *to look forward to.

September 23: Strikes for Sickle Cell

pic-4.jpg

Football, to me, is about much more than what happens on the field. It's a platform many players use to make a difference in their community. That's what *Point After *is all about.

On this particular day, Santonio Holmes gathered several other teammates and bowled to raise money for his foundation III and Long. It was the first time I was able to get to know the players off-the-field and see them interact with fans on a personal level.

It solidified everything I've ever wanted to do in my career and made this job even more special to me.

(It also taught me that professional football players are just that: professional football players, not to be confused with professional bowlers.)

Moments 6-10 to come, stay tuned….

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MetLife, Jets and Giants Team Up for Online Auctions to Support Students in Tri-State Area

Fans to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and authentic merchandise to benefit Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation's Far Rockaway Giants and Harlem Giants

news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"

news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day on Sunday

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness for the Disease

news

Super Football Conference Announces Mental Health Awareness Series for NJ High Schools in Partnership with the The Defensive Line & Jets

First Session Begins Oct. 11 at Clifton High School

news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Dolphins Game

news

MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife to Host Online Auction – Kicking Off November 6 – to Benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey

news

2022 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors

news

Jets Announce CityServe as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Announce UNITED24 as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Marty Lyons Foundation to Host 36th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

news

Jets Host Shadowship Program for Social Justice Partners

Visitors Shadowed Members of Several Departments Within the Organization

news

Jets Host Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids

Green & White Rookies Met with Police Officers, Young Inner-City Adults as Part of Rookie Program

Advertising