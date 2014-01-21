5,000 Words Captured on Film

Football, to me, is about much more than what happens on the field. It's a platform many players use to make a difference in their community. That's what *Point After *is all about.

On this particular day, Santonio Holmes gathered several other teammates and bowled to raise money for his foundation III and Long. It was the first time I was able to get to know the players off-the-field and see them interact with fans on a personal level.

It solidified everything I've ever wanted to do in my career and made this job even more special to me.

(It also taught me that professional football players are just that: professional football players, not to be confused with professional bowlers.)