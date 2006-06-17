4th Annual Northern New Jersey Walk With Us to Cure Lupus

Jun 16, 2006 at 08:00 PM
article_370_multimedia.jpg

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2006
Location: Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ

Join the Alliance for Lupus Research and National Walk Chairman Woody Johnson, along with former Jets players at the fourth annualNorthern New Jersey Walk with Us to Cure Lupus. Please join our Jets team and support this important fundraising effort. This year's goal is $400,000!!!

Check-in Time:9:00am
Start Time:10:00am

All Jets fans attending the walk will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos from their favorite Jets alumni. In addition, the 5K (3.1 Mile) Northern New Jersey Walk will include refreshments, entertainment and Generation Jets Fest.

For more information on the event, email walks@lupusresearch.org, log onto walk.lupusresearch.org or call the Alliance for Lupus Research toll free at 866-WALK-ALR (925-5257).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

