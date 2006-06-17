4th Annual Northern New Jersey Walk With Us to Cure Lupus





4th Annual Northern New Jersey Walk with Us to Cure Lupus

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2006

Location: Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ

Join the Alliance for Lupus Research and National Walk Chairman Woody Johnson, along with former Jets players at the fourth annualNorthern New Jersey Walk with Us to Cure Lupus. Please join our Jets team and support this important fundraising effort. This year's goal is $400,000!!!

Check-in Time:9:00am

Start Time:10:00am

All Jets fans attending the walk will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos from their favorite Jets alumni. In addition, the 5K (3.1 Mile) Northern New Jersey Walk will include refreshments, entertainment and Generation Jets Fest.