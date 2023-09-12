3 Takeaways | Jets 'Resilient' in Week 1 Win vs. Bills

"I think we all know what we have in that locker room," HC Robert Saleh said. "I think we'll continue to keep speaking with the way we play. I think that's what those guys are. They are an unbelievably resilient group. We've already known that. Our defense came out in the second half and took it personal. Take the ball away from those guys four times, stop after stop after stop. I thought the offense was absolutely speaking the right language at halftime. We came out of the locker room and made the adjustments we needed to make and got the points we needed to get. Overall, I thought it was an unbelievable game all the way across the board, special teams obviously capping it off. Proud of the group. They didn't show us anything we didn't already know in the locker room."