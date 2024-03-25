Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Projects New York to Trade Up for No. 5 Pick

The Athletic – The Athletic NFL Staff

No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

"The Jets were hoping one of the top wide receivers would fall to them, but when that didn't happen, their options narrowed to Bowers or an offensive lineman. They have their starting five locked in, after adding LT Tyron Smith, LG John Simpson and RT Morgan Moses this offseason. Smith is injury-prone, though, and neither he nor Moses is under contract beyond this year — so an O-line pick can't be ruled out. But the Jets need more weapons, and Bowers was the best one on the board. He's more than just a tight end and would pair nicely with Tyler Conklin. Aaron Rodgers would be happy, too."

NBC Sports – Connor Rogers

No. 10: OL Troy Fautanu (Washington)

"With GM Joe Douglas spending time in Baltimore and Philadelphia, he would love to get out of this pick to land another Day 2 selection. That's easier said than done, so we'll go with the immensely talent Troy Fautanu here.

In this scenario he would compete to start at left guard with newly-signed John Simpson, but Fautanu is the long-term answer at tackle with Tyron Smith being on a one-year contract. This also gives the Jets insurance in case one of their 33-year-old tackles in Smith or Morgan Moses gets banged up."