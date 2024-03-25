Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Projects New York to Trade Up for No. 5 Pick

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL.com – Daniel Jeremiah
No. 5: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
**Jeremiah projects a trade with the Chargers for the No. 5 pick in exchange for No. 10*
*"The Jets are all-in with a veteran quarterback and they recently acquired two offensive tackles to shore up the O-line. They desperately need another playmaker to complement Garrett Wilson, so they trade up to select Harrison, the top receiver in the draft and Wilson's former Ohio State teammate."
ESPN – Mel Kiper
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets have to maximize their window with 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That's what I keep coming back to. So after they were able to sign left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal, who's the player they could take here to make the most immediate impact? For me, it's Bowers, a tremendous pass-catching tight end who could elevate the offense and provide a safety blanket for Rodgers.
Either way, this draft will be a delicate balance for general manager Joe Douglas, who has to think about the future while also trying to win now with Rodgers. That's also why I wouldn't rule out a tackle here; Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses, who the Jets acquired in a trade last week, will be free agents in 2025. It's a tough challenge for Douglas."
CBS – Chris Trapasso
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"Odunze to the Jets means Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Odunze will be the starting receiver trio for Aaron Rodgers. Awesome."
The Athletic – The Athletic NFL Staff
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets were hoping one of the top wide receivers would fall to them, but when that didn't happen, their options narrowed to Bowers or an offensive lineman. They have their starting five locked in, after adding LT Tyron Smith, LG John Simpson and RT Morgan Moses this offseason. Smith is injury-prone, though, and neither he nor Moses is under contract beyond this year — so an O-line pick can't be ruled out. But the Jets need more weapons, and Bowers was the best one on the board. He's more than just a tight end and would pair nicely with Tyler Conklin. Aaron Rodgers would be happy, too."
NBC Sports – Connor Rogers
No. 10: OL Troy Fautanu (Washington)
"With GM Joe Douglas spending time in Baltimore and Philadelphia, he would love to get out of this pick to land another Day 2 selection. That's easier said than done, so we'll go with the immensely talent Troy Fautanu here.
In this scenario he would compete to start at left guard with newly-signed John Simpson, but Fautanu is the long-term answer at tackle with Tyron Smith being on a one-year contract. This also gives the Jets insurance in case one of their 33-year-old tackles in Smith or Morgan Moses gets banged up."
PFF – Trevor Sikkema
No. 10: OL Troy Fautanu (Washington)
"The Tyron Smith signing does not change my opinion that the best pick for the Jets at No. 10 is Troy Fautanu. Fautanu is a versatile offensive lineman who can start at both guard and tackle in the NFL. That flexibility will be important, with two older offensive tackles set to start for the team in 2024. Fautanu could even get reps at left guard, and if anything happens to Smith, he can kick out to tackle and the newly signed John Simpson can step in. Investing in that offensive line depth is better than drafting tight end Brock Bowers."