Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does The Athletic Predict the Jets Will Select?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

The Athletic – Diante Lee

No. 10: WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

"If I were running the Jets, I'd probably go tackle here. But the chips are pushed all-in for 2024, and Nabers is more likely to make an impact that would satisfy QB Aaron Rodgers. Nabers can tear the top off of a defense, and he's an underrated receiver in contested-catch situations. Garrett Wilson is a star in the making, and he needs a complement to open up space for him."

**ESPN – Field Yates**

No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

"The draft has excellent depth at both left and right tackle in the first round, but the trade for Moses makes this an easier choice. Fashanu has the goods to be a starter on the left side for a long time in the NFL. I see really good power and quickness on tape from the 6-6 blocker. And drafting Fashanu would allow New York to keep Alijah Vera-Tucker inside at guard, forming a solid unit overall."