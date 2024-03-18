Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does The Athletic Predict the Jets Will Select?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
The Athletic – Diante Lee
No. 10: WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
"If I were running the Jets, I'd probably go tackle here. But the chips are pushed all-in for 2024, and Nabers is more likely to make an impact that would satisfy QB Aaron Rodgers. Nabers can tear the top off of a defense, and he's an underrated receiver in contested-catch situations. Garrett Wilson is a star in the making, and he needs a complement to open up space for him."
**ESPN – Field Yates**
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The draft has excellent depth at both left and right tackle in the first round, but the trade for Moses makes this an easier choice. Fashanu has the goods to be a starter on the left side for a long time in the NFL. I see really good power and quickness on tape from the 6-6 blocker. And drafting Fashanu would allow New York to keep Alijah Vera-Tucker inside at guard, forming a solid unit overall."
**CBS – Chris Trapasso**
No. 10: T Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
"Another quick selection here – the Jets have to get stronger in the trenches, and Alt has plenty of upside because of his length and athletic gifts."
CBS – Josh Edwards
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets traded for Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses so perhaps that leads them to look for a left tackle specifically. Olu Fashanu has been overlooked a bit of late because others are rising, but he is the missing piece to Aaron Rodgers' protection."
PFF – Dalton Wasserman
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"Much of the decision with the Jets' pick comes down to their free agency acquisitions. If they land someone like Tyron Smith, they could opt for a right tackle like Taliese Fuaga or JC Latham. For now, Fashanu, who owns a terrific 89.2 pass-blocking grade over the past two years, is the pick. He's the most proven pass protector in this draft, and the Jets need to protect Aaron Rodgers at all costs."