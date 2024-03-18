 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does The Athletic Predict the Jets Will Select?

ESPN’s Field Yates Unveils a 15-Pick Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Tackle

Mar 18, 2024 at 08:30 AM
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) carries on a pass reception as Auburn linebacker Cam Riley (13) pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. LSU won 48-18. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

The Athletic – Diante Lee
No. 10: WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
"If I were running the Jets, I'd probably go tackle here. But the chips are pushed all-in for 2024, and Nabers is more likely to make an impact that would satisfy QB Aaron Rodgers. Nabers can tear the top off of a defense, and he's an underrated receiver in contested-catch situations. Garrett Wilson is a star in the making, and he needs a complement to open up space for him."

**ESPN – Field Yates**
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The draft has excellent depth at both left and right tackle in the first round, but the trade for Moses makes this an easier choice. Fashanu has the goods to be a starter on the left side for a long time in the NFL. I see really good power and quickness on tape from the 6-6 blocker. And drafting Fashanu would allow New York to keep Alijah Vera-Tucker inside at guard, forming a solid unit overall."

**CBS – Chris Trapasso**
No. 10: T Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
"Another quick selection here – the Jets have to get stronger in the trenches, and Alt has plenty of upside because of his length and athletic gifts."

16x9

CBS – Josh Edwards
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets traded for Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses so perhaps that leads them to look for a left tackle specifically. Olu Fashanu has been overlooked a bit of late because others are rising, but he is the missing piece to Aaron Rodgers' protection."

PFF – Dalton Wasserman
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"Much of the decision with the Jets' pick comes down to their free agency acquisitions. If they land someone like Tyron Smith, they could opt for a right tackle like Taliese Fuaga or JC Latham. For now, Fashanu, who owns a terrific 89.2 pass-blocking grade over the past two years, is the pick. He's the most proven pass protector in this draft, and the Jets need to protect Aaron Rodgers at all costs."

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | After the NFL Combine, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN & The Athletic Predicting the Green & White Will Select a Tackle From Penn State
news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Top Tight End to Jets with No. 10 Pick

The Athletic & NFL.com Pick Tackles from Oregon State and Notre Dame For Green & White to Keep an Eye On
news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Which Wide Receiver Do Experts Think the Jets will Pick at No. 10?

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic Both Project an Oregon State Tackle to New York 
news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which Top OT Does CBS Sports Have the Jets Selecting with the 10th Pick?

NFL.com's Chad Reuter Unveils First Three Round Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Safety
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN's Matt Miller Has Jets Select a Standout Tackle, The Sporting News Picks Top Tight End 
news

Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Jets?

The Athletic's Dane Brugler Selects an OT, USA Today Picks a TE
news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which Offensive Players Do the Draft Experts Project to the Jets?

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Selects a Tackle, CBS Sports Picks a Top Wide Receiver
news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before NFL Draft

The NFL Draft Will Take Place in Kansas City April 27-29; Green & White Have Pick No. 15 After Trade for Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | The Athletic's Dane Brugler Projects Ohio State's Paris Johnson

Offensive Tackle Popular Pick in Round 1 for Green & White
news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | Mel Kiper Projects Trio of Offensive Players for Green & White in Rounds 1 & 2

Broderick Jones, Paris Johnson Popular Picks at 13; Joe Tippman, John Michael Schmitz in Second Round
news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Todd McShay Projects Pair of O-Linemen for Green & White

Ohio State T Paris Johnson, Wisconsin C Joe Tippman Popular Selections in First 2 Rounds
Advertising