2024 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | After the NFL Combine, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN & The Athletic Predicting the Green & White Will Select a Tackle From Penn State

Mar 11, 2024 at 08:30 AM
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Barry Reeger/Associated Press

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

The Athletic – Dane Brugler
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets don't have a left tackle currently on the roster, and the free-agent options will be lean. Fashanu needs to continue improving as a run blocker, but he is outstanding in pass protection because of his footwork and body control. A rookie having to protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside wouldn't be ideal, but it might be the most realistic scenario."

NFL.com – Charles Davis
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"The Jets take another swing at the OT position. Fuaga has the skills to start from Day 1."

ESPN – Jordan Reid
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets would be jumping for joy if Fashanu fell into their lap. With arguably the most upside of any blocker in the class, Fashanu is a polished pass protector who has made strides as a run blocker over 21 career starts. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be 41 years old next season and coming off a torn Achilles, so finding reliable protection for him is an offseason necessity. And Fashanu has the makings of a franchise left tackle."

Pro Football Focus – Gordon McGuinness
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"An elite pass-blocker since the moment he took the field at Penn State, Fashanu allowed just 17 total pressures — including just one hit and no sacks — on 733 pass-blocking snaps in college.

He wasn't as dominant as a run-blocker, but he had his best season in that regard this past season, so it's not difficult to see the projection in the NFL."

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"This is a deep offensive line class. It's an even deeper wide receiver class, but there's only one Rome Odunze who, like Nabers, would end up hearing his name called inside the top 5 picks if not for the quarterbacks. We talked to him at the combine, and he explained the progress he made from 2022 to 2023 in pretty simple terms: No one was going to outwork him. Garrett Wilson needs some help, and Oduzne feels like the perfect fit."

