Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | After the NFL Combine, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
The Athletic – Dane Brugler
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets don't have a left tackle currently on the roster, and the free-agent options will be lean. Fashanu needs to continue improving as a run blocker, but he is outstanding in pass protection because of his footwork and body control. A rookie having to protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside wouldn't be ideal, but it might be the most realistic scenario."
NFL.com – Charles Davis
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"The Jets take another swing at the OT position. Fuaga has the skills to start from Day 1."
ESPN – Jordan Reid
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets would be jumping for joy if Fashanu fell into their lap. With arguably the most upside of any blocker in the class, Fashanu is a polished pass protector who has made strides as a run blocker over 21 career starts. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be 41 years old next season and coming off a torn Achilles, so finding reliable protection for him is an offseason necessity. And Fashanu has the makings of a franchise left tackle."
Pro Football Focus – Gordon McGuinness
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"An elite pass-blocker since the moment he took the field at Penn State, Fashanu allowed just 17 total pressures — including just one hit and no sacks — on 733 pass-blocking snaps in college.
He wasn't as dominant as a run-blocker, but he had his best season in that regard this past season, so it's not difficult to see the projection in the NFL."
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"This is a deep offensive line class. It's an even deeper wide receiver class, but there's only one Rome Odunze who, like Nabers, would end up hearing his name called inside the top 5 picks if not for the quarterbacks. We talked to him at the combine, and he explained the progress he made from 2022 to 2023 in pretty simple terms: No one was going to outwork him. Garrett Wilson needs some help, and Oduzne feels like the perfect fit."