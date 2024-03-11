Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | After the NFL Combine, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

The Athletic – Dane Brugler

No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

"The Jets don't have a left tackle currently on the roster, and the free-agent options will be lean. Fashanu needs to continue improving as a run blocker, but he is outstanding in pass protection because of his footwork and body control. A rookie having to protect Aaron Rodgers' blindside wouldn't be ideal, but it might be the most realistic scenario."

NFL.com – Charles Davis

No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

"The Jets take another swing at the OT position. Fuaga has the skills to start from Day 1."