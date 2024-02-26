Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Which Wide Receiver Do Experts Think the Jets will Pick at No. 10?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL.com – Daniel Jeremiah
No. 10: T Tailese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"I tried to connect different players to the Jets, but I keep coming back to the same one. Fuaga is a plug-and-play right tackle."
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"Home run selection for the Jets for the 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback. Fashanu is young with All-Pro upside."
CBS Sports – Tom Fornelli
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"For once, it's the Jets sitting there watching the chaos unfold all around them, only to see the dust settle and decide, "sure, we'll pair Rome Odunze with Garrett Wilson if the rest of you don't want him."
Yahoo Sports – Charles McDonald & Nate Tice
No. 10: T JC Latham (Alabama)
"The Jets still have a long way to go in terms of personnel if they want to make it to the Super Bowl. Keeping a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers upright is a good start. Latham should make that easier while blasting holes open in the run game."
The Athletic – The Athletic NFL Staff
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga
"The Jets need at least two new starting offensive linemen, possibly three — and that includes at left tackle. It was tempting to take Bowers here, but the Jets don't have the luxury of adding a tight end unless GM Joe Douglas addresses all of the O-line needs in free agency. Fuaga is already an expert-level run blocker, and he was a standout at the Senior Bowl. He should be able to slot in as a starter right away and provide an improvement over what the Jets had in 2023."