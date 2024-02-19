Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which Top OT Does CBS Sports Have the Jets Selecting with the 10th Pick?

Yahoo Sports – Charles McDonald & Nate Tice

No. 10: T JC Latham (Alabama)

"The Jets still have a long way to go in terms of personnel if they want to make it to the Super Bowl. Keeping a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers upright is a good start. Latham should make that easier while blasting holes open in the run game."

Bleacher Report – BR NFL Scouting Department

No. 10: T Amarius Mims (Georgia)

Joe Douglas might strongly consider LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers to pair with Garrett Wilson and create a hellish duo for opponents to defend. But the sensible approach is sinking yet another first-round pick into the offensive line in hopes of building a strong front to keep the 40-year-old Rodgers upright. Georgia's Amarius Mims boasts as much raw potential as any prospect in the class.

"Mims is a bit of a wild card considering his inexperience level," Thorn said. "But the physical traits are evident on film and should only be even more glorified after he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"The Jets have glaring needs at several spots on their line, so Mims could stay at right tackle or even move over to the left. Mims is a towering (6'7", 340 lbs), fluid athlete with starter-level play strength, giving the Jets a much-needed building block for their new-look offensive line."