Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which Top OT Does CBS Sports Have the Jets Selecting with the 10th Pick?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso
No. 10: Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
"There's a touch of projection with Alt – he needs to get stronger. Technically, he's all set. This Jets have to address the offensive front with Aaron Rodgers set to return in 2024."
NFL.com – Chad Reuter
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"If the Jets can sign a free-agent receiver or trade for a veteran at the position to help Aaron Rodgers, then they'll line up a tackle at this spot. The team could play Alijah Vera-Tucker at left tackle and put Fuaga on the right side."
No. 72 (Rd. 3): S Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)
**CBS Sports – Josh Edwards**
No. 10: T JC Latham (Alabama)
"New York and Tennessee almost certainly will take an offensive tackle in the first round. The Jets could trade up and take someone they really want, fall back and still get a quality option or stay put and take the best available. They need a left tackle like Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu, but that's not going to happen unless they get more aggressive."
Yahoo Sports – Charles McDonald & Nate Tice
No. 10: T JC Latham (Alabama)
"The Jets still have a long way to go in terms of personnel if they want to make it to the Super Bowl. Keeping a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers upright is a good start. Latham should make that easier while blasting holes open in the run game."
Bleacher Report – BR NFL Scouting Department
No. 10: T Amarius Mims (Georgia)
Joe Douglas might strongly consider LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers to pair with Garrett Wilson and create a hellish duo for opponents to defend. But the sensible approach is sinking yet another first-round pick into the offensive line in hopes of building a strong front to keep the 40-year-old Rodgers upright. Georgia's Amarius Mims boasts as much raw potential as any prospect in the class.
"Mims is a bit of a wild card considering his inexperience level," Thorn said. "But the physical traits are evident on film and should only be even more glorified after he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"The Jets have glaring needs at several spots on their line, so Mims could stay at right tackle or even move over to the left. Mims is a towering (6'7", 340 lbs), fluid athlete with starter-level play strength, giving the Jets a much-needed building block for their new-look offensive line."
Draft Network – Damian Parson
No. 10: T JC Latham (Alabama)
"Protecting 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers is a must for the New York Jets. JC Latham can accomplish this task while bringing a violent, aggressive temperament to their running game to open lanes for Breece Hall."