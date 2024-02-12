Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN – Matt Miller

No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

"It's no secret the Jets need major help at tackle. Fuaga is coming off an amazing week of practice at the Senior Bowl, where he was the best overall prospect in attendance. A right tackle in college, Fuaga has the movement and power to play either side in the pros. A perfect pairing for the Jets would be signing a veteran free agent like Tyron Smith to play the left side and drafting Fuaga to man the right. Without a second-round pick thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets have to invest in the O-line early, especially with Mekhi Becton heading toward free agency after New York declined his fifth-year option."

NFL.com – Lance Zierlein

No. 10: T JC Latham (Alabama)

"The Jets must find a way to protect Aaron Rodgers next season. Latham can help in that regard and will also bolster the team's running game as a crushing drive blocker."