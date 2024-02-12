 Skip to main content
2024 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN’s Matt Miller Has Jets Select a Standout Tackle, The Sporting News Picks Top Tight End 

Feb 12, 2024
The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN – Matt Miller
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"It's no secret the Jets need major help at tackle. Fuaga is coming off an amazing week of practice at the Senior Bowl, where he was the best overall prospect in attendance. A right tackle in college, Fuaga has the movement and power to play either side in the pros. A perfect pairing for the Jets would be signing a veteran free agent like Tyron Smith to play the left side and drafting Fuaga to man the right. Without a second-round pick thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets have to invest in the O-line early, especially with Mekhi Becton heading toward free agency after New York declined his fifth-year option."

NFL.com – Lance Zierlein
No. 10: T JC Latham (Alabama)
"The Jets must find a way to protect Aaron Rodgers next season. Latham can help in that regard and will also bolster the team's running game as a crushing drive blocker."

NFL.com – Eric Edholm
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"The Jets need to add skill-position talent, but the offensive line absolutely must improve in 2024. And this just feels like a prospect general manager Joe Douglas could fall for. Although Fuaga played right tackle almost exclusively for the Beavers, he could be tried at guard if needed."

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"Offensive tackle and the Jets are one of the most obvious positional need-team pairings in the 2024 NFL Draft. New York may need two offensive tackles this offseason, but it starts with the selection of Olu Fashanu."

The Ringer – Danny Kelly
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"If the Jets want to make a run at competing next year with Aaron Rodgers under center, it'd behoove them to get better up front. Fashanu is a nimble yet powerful blocker with the skill set to start in either tackle spot."

The Sporting News – Vinnie Lyer
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets could also think about offensive line help given that was a major issue for their non-Aaron Rodgers quarterbacks. Then again, Rodgers seems to have some control of what they do and should see Bowers is a special mismatch-creating weapon who would play perfectly off Garrett Wilson downfield and Breece Hall out of the backfield."

