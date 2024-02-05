Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Jets?

USA Today - Nate Davis

No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

"Legitimate case they should take the best available left tackle to safeguard QB Aaron Rodgers' back (and Achilles). But legitimate case they should get AR8 one of the draft's premier weapons with the game-breaking, two-time All-America and two-time Mackey Award winner. Despite being limited by an ankle injury for a good chunk of the 2023 season, Bowers had 26 TD catches during his three-year college career and averaged nearly 60 grabs for 850 yards as the rare player at his position who could dominate a game offensively. The Jets sure could use that in their passing game … even if, say, WR Davante Adams and LT Tyron Smith end up on the roster before the draft even begins."

The Athletic - Diante Lee

"Despite missing a large portion of the season, Bowers ranked top 10 among TEs in receptions, yards, touchdowns, EPA and yards after the catch. He's not dominant enough as a blocker to force defenses to play base personnel, but he's serviceable — and you can't regularly leave linebackers on him when he's in the slot or on the perimeter."

33rd Team - Connor Livesay

No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

"Whether it's an offensive tackle or wide receiver, the New York Jets' first-round selection feels like a coin-flip between those two positions. With a need at offensive tackle and the value in drafting Penn State LT Olu Fashanu, the fit makes too much sense for Joe Douglas to pass up."