Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Jets?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN.com - Mel Kiper
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"One year after the Jets got jumped by the Steelers in Round 1 and lost out on Broderick Jones, here's a chance for New York to get its left tackle of the present and future. It's *the *biggest void on the offense, especially with Mekhi Becton hitting free agency. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his return to the lineup, he'd be thrilled to have Fashanu protecting his blind side.
"At 6-foot-6, 319 pounds, Fashanu has the physical traits and footwork of an elite lineman. He could have been a first-rounder in last year's draft if he had entered. He allowed one sack in 21 career starts for the Nittany Lions. He still hasn't come close to reaching his ceiling."
The Athletic - Dane Brugler
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"Though his run blocking is a work in progress, Fashanu already offers pro-level pass protection because of his body control, light feet and ability to sit down versus power. His intelligence and A-plus character are the cherries on top."
USA Today - Nate Davis
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"Legitimate case they should take the best available left tackle to safeguard QB Aaron Rodgers' back (and Achilles). But legitimate case they should get AR8 one of the draft's premier weapons with the game-breaking, two-time All-America and two-time Mackey Award winner. Despite being limited by an ankle injury for a good chunk of the 2023 season, Bowers had 26 TD catches during his three-year college career and averaged nearly 60 grabs for 850 yards as the rare player at his position who could dominate a game offensively. The Jets sure could use that in their passing game … even if, say, WR Davante Adams and LT Tyron Smith end up on the roster before the draft even begins."
The Athletic - Diante Lee
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"Despite missing a large portion of the season, Bowers ranked top 10 among TEs in receptions, yards, touchdowns, EPA and yards after the catch. He's not dominant enough as a blocker to force defenses to play base personnel, but he's serviceable — and you can't regularly leave linebackers on him when he's in the slot or on the perimeter."
33rd Team - Connor Livesay
No. 10: T Olu Fashanu (Penn State)
"Whether it's an offensive tackle or wide receiver, the New York Jets' first-round selection feels like a coin-flip between those two positions. With a need at offensive tackle and the value in drafting Penn State LT Olu Fashanu, the fit makes too much sense for Joe Douglas to pass up."
Draft Network - Keith Sanchez
No. 10: WR Malik Nabors (LSU)
"The Jets can draft an OT in this pick, but with a deep OT class, I believe they decide to go receiver. Malik Nabers has a skill set that can make an impact on day one. The combination of Nabers and Garrett Wilson should be fun to watch with Aaron Rodgers back at QB."