Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does Adam Rank Project to the New York?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL.com – Adam Rank
No. 10: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)
"Hey, Jets: I was just kidding. You guys are in a great shape. I know you could use an influx of talent at offensive tackle, especially in the long view. Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith aren't exactly spring chickens. That said, I think you actually need more help at receiver. Garrett Wilson is my dude. But Mike Williams is coming off a significant injury, while Allen Lazard is ... fine. I could see an argument for tight end Brock Bowers, but with a playoffs-or-bust season looming, I'd go wideout."
NFL.com – Gennaro Filice
No. 7: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
**Gennaro projects a trade with the Titans for the No. 7 pick**
"Having aggressively upgraded the roster via free agency and a pair of trades, the Jets are clearly going for it in Take 2 of the Aaron Rodgers experience. So, with few obvious needs remaining, what's stopping Joe Douglas from carrying this energy into the draft? New York fills the third-round hole on Tennessee's draft docket by flipping the rebuilding Titans Pick No. 72, thus allowing the Jets to leapfrog the Bears and snag the last of the Big Three wideouts. Remember: Mike Williams is a) coming off a torn ACL and b) on a one-year deal. Thus, Odunze gives Gang Green a) valuable insurance for 2024 and b) a dynamic complement to Garrett Wilson for years to come."
CBS – Pete Prisco
No. 10: OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"They signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses, but both are on one-year deals and Taliese Fuaga can play guard to help inside. Injuries happen – and Smith has injury issues at times – so taking a tackle works."
ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"This is really the first logical match I see for Bowers, the two-time Mackey Award winner who is head and shoulders above the other tight ends in this class. If the Jets are all-in around quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season, taking Bowers would give them the best chance to make a playoff run. They brought in left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses last month, which lessens the need for an immediate starter at tackle. This just makes sense."
Pro Football Focus – Max Chadwick
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"Even after adding Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses this offseason, it would still make sense for the Jets to select an offensive tackle with this pick, given both players are older and aren't under contract past this season. With that said, the Jets' Super Bowl window is closing rapidly with a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Giving him the greatest tight end in college football history would help maximize that window and fix what was the least productive slot receiver room in the league last season.