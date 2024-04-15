Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does Adam Rank Project to the New York?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL.com – Adam Rank

No. 10: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

"Hey, Jets: I was just kidding. You guys are in a great shape. I know you could use an influx of talent at offensive tackle, especially in the long view. Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith aren't exactly spring chickens. That said, I think you actually need more help at receiver. Garrett Wilson is my dude. But Mike Williams is coming off a significant injury, while Allen Lazard is ... fine. I could see an argument for tight end Brock Bowers, but with a playoffs-or-bust season looming, I'd go wideout."

NFL.com – Gennaro Filice

No. 7: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

**Gennaro projects a trade with the Titans for the No. 7 pick**

"Having aggressively upgraded the roster via free agency and a pair of trades, the Jets are clearly going for it in Take 2 of the Aaron Rodgers experience. So, with few obvious needs remaining, what's stopping Joe Douglas from carrying this energy into the draft? New York fills the third-round hole on Tennessee's draft docket by flipping the rebuilding Titans Pick No. 72, thus allowing the Jets to leapfrog the Bears and snag the last of the Big Three wideouts. Remember: Mike Williams is a) coming off a torn ACL and b) on a one-year deal. Thus, Odunze gives Gang Green a) valuable insurance for 2024 and b) a dynamic complement to Garrett Wilson for years to come."