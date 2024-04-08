Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | ESPN's Field Yates Projects Georgia Tight end to New York with No. 10 Pick

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN – Field Yates

No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

"After trading for Morgan Moses and signing Tyron Smith in free agency, the Jets have a pair of veteran starters at offensive tackle. I have concerns about durability for Smith -- he has played in just 30 of 67 possible games over the past four seasons -- and the Jets face an urgent season with QB Aaron Rodgers turning 41 in December, so taking a quality offensive tackle is still very much appealing. That said, Bowers is a difference-making tight end who would complement star wideout Garrett Wilson and recently signed Mike Williams. He would thrive with no shortage of run-after-catch opportunities."

CBS – Rick Spielman, Bryant McFadden & Ryan Wilson

No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

"Instead of taking one of the top offensive tackles to protect Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has the Jets going with Rome Odunze. Bryant McFadden loves the former Washington standout. "He's pro ready. When you talk about his measurables, I was really excited to see Rome run in the 4.4s in Indy (at the combine). That was the only concern I had regrading his ability to be a huge, impactful player. ... Sure-handed guy, smooth route-runner as well. Just his ability to create separation, at the top of the route, is very, very important because often times, that's where receivers win when you're playing against the best in the National Football League."