Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | ESPN's Field Yates Projects Georgia Tight end to New York with No. 10 Pick

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN – Field Yates
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"After trading for Morgan Moses and signing Tyron Smith in free agency, the Jets have a pair of veteran starters at offensive tackle. I have concerns about durability for Smith -- he has played in just 30 of 67 possible games over the past four seasons -- and the Jets face an urgent season with QB Aaron Rodgers turning 41 in December, so taking a quality offensive tackle is still very much appealing. That said, Bowers is a difference-making tight end who would complement star wideout Garrett Wilson and recently signed Mike Williams. He would thrive with no shortage of run-after-catch opportunities."
CBS – Rick Spielman, Bryant McFadden & Ryan Wilson
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"Instead of taking one of the top offensive tackles to protect Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has the Jets going with Rome Odunze. Bryant McFadden loves the former Washington standout. "He's pro ready. When you talk about his measurables, I was really excited to see Rome run in the 4.4s in Indy (at the combine). That was the only concern I had regrading his ability to be a huge, impactful player. ... Sure-handed guy, smooth route-runner as well. Just his ability to create separation, at the top of the route, is very, very important because often times, that's where receivers win when you're playing against the best in the National Football League."
CBS – Tom Fornelli
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"Maybe the Jets go tackle in this situation, but the idea of pairing Rome Odunze with Garrett Wilson was just too enticing to pass up. Their games complement each other so well, and would give the Jets an incredible array of talent on offense."
FOX Sports – Rob Rang
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The acquisitions of veterans Mike Williams (WR), Tyron Smith (OT), Morgan Moses (OT), Haason Reddick (OLB), and Javon Kinlaw (DT), among others, suggest that the Jets are very much building around Aaron Rodgers in win-now mode. Pairing Bowers — the best tight end prospect I've evaluated in nearly 25 years in this business — with Rodgers would be a coup."
NFL.com – Lance Zierlein
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets addressed their offensive line issues in free agency and are currently set up to consider the best player available at about three different positions. Bowers is a good athlete with great run-after-catch value, which would allow Aaron Rodgers to get rid of the ball quickly."
NFL.com – Maurice Jones-Drew
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets select arguably the most talented player in the draft. The 6-foot-3, 243 pound playmaker is an explosive tight end who can stretch the field and has home run ability. He'll make plenty of plays to earn Aaron Rodgers' trust."