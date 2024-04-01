Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | ESPN and NFL.com Reveal Multi-Round Mock Drafts

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
**NFL.com – Chad Reuter**
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets finally landed a veteran receiver in Mike Williams, prompting them to zero in on the best tight end in this class. Bowers would be an excellent target for Aaron Rodgers and a strong blocker for Breece Hall."
No. 72: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)
No. 111: DE Chris Braswell (Alabama)
No. 134: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)
**ESPN – Matt Miller**
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"If it were me, I'd be going offensive tackle or wideout here. But after the Jets acquired Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and Mike Williams, it feels like they are all-in on winning this season with Aaron Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles. That means going with the biggest impact player at No. 10, and Bowers fits that model. He can operate from the slot and be Rodgers' safety valve and hot-route artist. Bowers played 40 games over three years in college, caught 26 touchdowns and had only eight drops. He missed some time during the 2023 season with an ankle injury, but he is a top-five player in the class in terms of NFL readiness and expected impact."
No. 72: S Kamren Kinchens (Miami)
"Kinchens could come in and immediately push free safety Tony Adams with his ball skills (11 interceptions over the past two years) and ability to play post safety."
No. 111: WR Jamari Thrash (Louisville)
No. 134: OT Garrett Greenfield (South Dakota State)
No. 185: TE Tanner McLachlan (Arizona)
No. 256: QB Joe Milton (Tennessee)
No. 257: G Brady Latham (Arkansas)
ESPN – Mike Tannenbaum
No. 10: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets signed left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal, but given his age/durability concerns, Fashanu would be a very necessary insurance policy and future building block. At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, Fashanu has excellent feet and movement skills for his frame. He played 1,306 snaps during his Penn State career and only gave up one sack. He has perennial All-Pro potential if his technique continues to develop, giving the Jets a shutdown left tackle for years to come. (New York also traded for Morgan Moses, but he's a fit on the right side and is a 2025 free agent.)"
The Athletic – Ben Standig
No. 10: OT Tailese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"Acquiring Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses locked in the starting tackles. They come with age risk (both 33 years old), injury concerns (Smith has missed 37 games over the last four seasons) and expiring contracts. The staff has helped the present enough to grab a run-blocking mauler at offensive tackle who could play guard in the short term."
PFF – Brad Spielberger
No. 10: OT Tailese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"The Jets traded for right tackle Morgan Moses and signed left tackle Tyron Smith, in addition to left guard John Simpson, but we still like this pick. Injuries are a part of football, and no team understands that — particularly along the offensive line — better than the New York Jets.
Fuaga can play guard or tackle, and while this may be perceived as a waste of a top-10 pick, the Jets were probably planning to have a first-round selection in the 20s and to send a pick in the 50s to the Green Bay Packers as a part of the Aaron Rodgers trade. They should take advantage of Rodgers' unfortunate torn Achilles and be prepared to overcome any offensive line injury in 2024 with a high-end offensive line prospect waiting in the wings."