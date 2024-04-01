Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | ESPN and NFL.com Reveal Multi-Round Mock Drafts

ESPN – Mike Tannenbaum

No. 10: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

"The Jets signed left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal, but given his age/durability concerns, Fashanu would be a very necessary insurance policy and future building block. At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, Fashanu has excellent feet and movement skills for his frame. He played 1,306 snaps during his Penn State career and only gave up one sack. He has perennial All-Pro potential if his technique continues to develop, giving the Jets a shutdown left tackle for years to come. (New York also traded for Morgan Moses, but he's a fit on the right side and is a 2025 free agent.)"

The Athletic – Ben Standig

No. 10: OT Tailese Fuaga (Oregon State)

"Acquiring Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses locked in the starting tackles. They come with age risk (both 33 years old), injury concerns (Smith has missed 37 games over the last four seasons) and expiring contracts. The staff has helped the present enough to grab a run-blocking mauler at offensive tackle who could play guard in the short term."

PFF – Brad Spielberger

No. 10: OT Tailese Fuaga (Oregon State)

"The Jets traded for right tackle Morgan Moses and signed left tackle Tyron Smith, in addition to left guard John Simpson, but we still like this pick. Injuries are a part of football, and no team understands that — particularly along the offensive line — better than the New York Jets.