 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | ESPN and NFL.com Reveal Multi-Round Mock Drafts

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum Predicts New York will Select a Penn State Tackle with No. 10 Pick

Apr 01, 2024 at 08:15 AM
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs in for a touchdown after making a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

**NFL.com – Chad Reuter**
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"The Jets finally landed a veteran receiver in Mike Williams, prompting them to zero in on the best tight end in this class. Bowers would be an excellent target for Aaron Rodgers and a strong blocker for Breece Hall."

No. 72: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)
No. 111: DE Chris Braswell (Alabama)
No. 134: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)

**ESPN – Matt Miller**
No. 10: TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
"If it were me, I'd be going offensive tackle or wideout here. But after the Jets acquired Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and Mike Williams, it feels like they are all-in on winning this season with Aaron Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles. That means going with the biggest impact player at No. 10, and Bowers fits that model. He can operate from the slot and be Rodgers' safety valve and hot-route artist. Bowers played 40 games over three years in college, caught 26 touchdowns and had only eight drops. He missed some time during the 2023 season with an ankle injury, but he is a top-five player in the class in terms of NFL readiness and expected impact."

No. 72: S Kamren Kinchens (Miami)
"Kinchens could come in and immediately push free safety Tony Adams with his ball skills (11 interceptions over the past two years) and ability to play post safety."

No. 111: WR Jamari Thrash (Louisville)
No. 134: OT Garrett Greenfield (South Dakota State)
No. 185: TE Tanner McLachlan (Arizona)
No. 256: QB Joe Milton (Tennessee)
No. 257: G Brady Latham (Arkansas)

16x9

ESPN – Mike Tannenbaum
No. 10: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets signed left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal, but given his age/durability concerns, Fashanu would be a very necessary insurance policy and future building block. At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, Fashanu has excellent feet and movement skills for his frame. He played 1,306 snaps during his Penn State career and only gave up one sack. He has perennial All-Pro potential if his technique continues to develop, giving the Jets a shutdown left tackle for years to come. (New York also traded for Morgan Moses, but he's a fit on the right side and is a 2025 free agent.)"

The Athletic – Ben Standig
No. 10: OT Tailese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"Acquiring Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses locked in the starting tackles. They come with age risk (both 33 years old), injury concerns (Smith has missed 37 games over the last four seasons) and expiring contracts. The staff has helped the present enough to grab a run-blocking mauler at offensive tackle who could play guard in the short term."

PFF – Brad Spielberger
No. 10: OT Tailese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"The Jets traded for right tackle Morgan Moses and signed left tackle Tyron Smith, in addition to left guard John Simpson, but we still like this pick. Injuries are a part of football, and no team understands that — particularly along the offensive line — better than the New York Jets.

Fuaga can play guard or tackle, and while this may be perceived as a waste of a top-10 pick, the Jets were probably planning to have a first-round selection in the 20s and to send a pick in the 50s to the Green Bay Packers as a part of the Aaron Rodgers trade. They should take advantage of Rodgers' unfortunate torn Achilles and be prepared to overcome any offensive line injury in 2024 with a high-end offensive line prospect waiting in the wings."

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Projects New York to Trade Up for No. 5 Pick

ESPN's Mel Kiper Expecting the Green & White to Look Towards Drafting the Top Pass Catching Tight End
news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Which LSU Wide Receiver Does The Athletic Predict the Jets Will Select?

ESPN's Field Yates Unveils a 15-Pick Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Tackle
news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | After the NFL Combine, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN & The Athletic Predicting the Green & White Will Select a Tackle From Penn State
news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Top Tight End to Jets with No. 10 Pick

The Athletic & NFL.com Pick Tackles from Oregon State and Notre Dame For Green & White to Keep an Eye On
news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Which Wide Receiver Do Experts Think the Jets will Pick at No. 10?

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic Both Project an Oregon State Tackle to New York 
news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which Top OT Does CBS Sports Have the Jets Selecting with the 10th Pick?

NFL.com's Chad Reuter Unveils First Three Round Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Safety
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN's Matt Miller Has Jets Select a Standout Tackle, The Sporting News Picks Top Tight End 
news

Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Jets?

The Athletic's Dane Brugler Selects an OT, USA Today Picks a TE
news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which Offensive Players Do the Draft Experts Project to the Jets?

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Selects a Tackle, CBS Sports Picks a Top Wide Receiver
news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before NFL Draft

The NFL Draft Will Take Place in Kansas City April 27-29; Green & White Have Pick No. 15 After Trade for Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | The Athletic's Dane Brugler Projects Ohio State's Paris Johnson

Offensive Tackle Popular Pick in Round 1 for Green & White
Advertising