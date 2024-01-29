Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which Offensive Players Do the Draft Experts Project to the Jets?

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

"Odunze to the Jets? Why not? Instant impact type, and a different type of receiver than Garrett Wilson."

ESPN - Jordan Reid

No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

"The Jets appear set to run it back with Aaron Rodgers, and with a 40-year-old QB coming off a torn Achilles, they will need to improve his protection. Mekhi Becton was attributed 17 sacks against this season, so there's a clear need for an upgrade at tackle. Fashanu has an impressive combination of foot quickness, balance and fluidity as a pass-protector, and he has the potential to eventually be one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL."

PFF - Trevor Sikkema

No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

"The 2024 season is all about building around Aaron Rodgers for one big Super Bowl run. The best — and most needed — course of action is investing in the offensive line. Fuaga, who started at right tackle for Oregon State for two seasons, is a powerful offensive tackle who has the requisite strength and mentality to start in the NFL as a first-year player."