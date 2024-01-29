Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which Offensive Players Do the Draft Experts Project to the Jets?

The Jets currently have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"I love Fuaga's tape from his career at Oregon State. I think we'll see him move up draft boards during the evaluation process. He's massive and powerful. New York's offensive line is screaming out for more help as the Jets look to protect Aaron Rodgers."
NFL.com - Bucky Brooks
No. 10: T Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
"Fixing the offensive line is the top priority for GM Joe Douglas and Co. The Notre Dame standout is a Day 1 starter with strong hands and nimble feet."
CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso
No. 10: WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
"Odunze to the Jets? Why not? Instant impact type, and a different type of receiver than Garrett Wilson."
ESPN - Jordan Reid
No. 10: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
"The Jets appear set to run it back with Aaron Rodgers, and with a 40-year-old QB coming off a torn Achilles, they will need to improve his protection. Mekhi Becton was attributed 17 sacks against this season, so there's a clear need for an upgrade at tackle. Fashanu has an impressive combination of foot quickness, balance and fluidity as a pass-protector, and he has the potential to eventually be one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL."
PFF - Trevor Sikkema
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"The 2024 season is all about building around Aaron Rodgers for one big Super Bowl run. The best — and most needed — course of action is investing in the offensive line. Fuaga, who started at right tackle for Oregon State for two seasons, is a powerful offensive tackle who has the requisite strength and mentality to start in the NFL as a first-year player."
NBC Sports - Connor Rodgers
No. 10: T Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
"The Jets' offseason mission is very clear: upgrade at both wide receiver and all across the offensive line. They will most likely do the former through a trade or free agency, leaving the latter as a huge mission in this year's draft. They'd love if Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu made it to this pick, but that's not likely as it stands right now. Don't overlook Fuaga, who had a monster year at right tackle for Oregon State. He's a mauler in the run game and shows tremendous strength against power in pass protection."