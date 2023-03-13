Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Projects Offensive Lineman at No. 13

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN - Todd McShay
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"Jones was the fastest lineman at the combine, running a 4.97 in the 40-yard dash. Speed at the position actually translates to success in the NFL. He might have just 19 starts under his belt, but Jones displays a lot of the traits that NFL scouts want to see in an offensive tackle: quick feet, upper-body power, range and snap on initial contact. Oh, and he measured in at 6-5 and 311 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arm length.
"Duane Brown is back for the Jets, but he will be 38 years old. George Fant is a free agent, and Mekhi Becton can't stay healthy. No matter who ends up being the Jets' quarterback in 2023, protection will be critical. So I love the idea of bringing in a guy who didn't allow a single sack last season."
The Athletic - Dane Brugler
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"The Jets are expected to have Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown under contract for the 2023 season, but the idea of both playing a full season feels farfetched. And, unless the Jets pick up Becton's fifth-year option, this might be the final year for each in Gotham green. If Jones doesn't win a starting tackle job in camp, he has the skill set to play guard early in his career before moving back outside long term."
USA Today - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
No. 13: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"As Gang Green awaits for white smoke on an Aaron Rodgers decision, there's still work to be done up front. Skoronski affords GM Joe Douglas several different options given his excellent work at left tackle and his potential to be a stellar offensive guard should his substandard arm length prove problematic against edge rushers."