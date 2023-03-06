Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Which Tackle Did Mel Kiper Project to Green & White?

ESPN - Mel Kiper

No. 13: T Anton Harrison (Oklahoma)

"The Jets have major issues at offensive tackle. Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020, has played one game over the past two seasons. George Fant, who was limited to seven starts last season, is a free agent, while Duane Brown is 37 years old. They might have to fill both tackle spots this offseason. Luckily for New York, this is a Round 1 filled with solid tackles. Harrison started 24 games at left tackle for the Sooners over the past two seasons, allowing one sack and seven total pressures. He could play right tackle, too. He's a great fit for the Jets, who could have a new quarterback for which to block.