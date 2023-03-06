Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Which Tackle Did Mel Kiper Project to Green & White?

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 13: T Anton Harrison (Oklahoma)
"The Jets have major issues at offensive tackle. Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020, has played one game over the past two seasons. George Fant, who was limited to seven starts last season, is a free agent, while Duane Brown is 37 years old. They might have to fill both tackle spots this offseason. Luckily for New York, this is a Round 1 filled with solid tackles. Harrison started 24 games at left tackle for the Sooners over the past two seasons, allowing one sack and seven total pressures. He could play right tackle, too. He's a great fit for the Jets, who could have a new quarterback for which to block.
CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson
No. 13: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That's not the final determinant of success."
The Draft Network - Damian Parson
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"The Jets were a cinderella story for a good portion of the season. Yes, the quarterback is a HUGE issue, but the offensive line needs retooling. Mekhi Becton must stay healthy, but that has yet to be seen. Paris Johnson Jr. is a position-fluid prospect. His athletic gifts translate well to the NFL. If Becton emerges with a full bill of health, Johnson Jr. can kick to the right side to get the best five OL on the field."