2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Which Tackle Did Mel Kiper Project to Green & White?

Oklahoma T Anton Harrison, Northwestern T Peter Skoronski, Ohio State T Paris Johnson Part of Options at No. 13 Overall

Mar 06, 2023 at 09:16 AM
AP23064754152087-mock-thumb
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 13: T Anton Harrison (Oklahoma)
"The Jets have major issues at offensive tackle. Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in 2020, has played one game over the past two seasons. George Fant, who was limited to seven starts last season, is a free agent, while Duane Brown is 37 years old. They might have to fill both tackle spots this offseason. Luckily for New York, this is a Round 1 filled with solid tackles. Harrison started 24 games at left tackle for the Sooners over the past two seasons, allowing one sack and seven total pressures. He could play right tackle, too. He's a great fit for the Jets, who could have a new quarterback for which to block.

2023-Season-Tickets---Energy-Happens-Here---1920x1080

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson
No. 13: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That's not the final determinant of success."

The Draft Network - Damian Parson
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"The Jets were a cinderella story for a good portion of the season. Yes, the quarterback is a HUGE issue, but the offensive line needs retooling. Mekhi Becton must stay healthy, but that has yet to be seen. Paris Johnson Jr. is a position-fluid prospect. His athletic gifts translate well to the NFL. If Becton emerges with a full bill of health, Johnson Jr. can kick to the right side to get the best five OL on the field."

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

CBS Sports Projects Alabama S Brian Branch; USA Today Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Todd McShay Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

Georgia Tackle Did Not Allow a Sack in 2022 Season; NFL.com Has Green & White Selecting a QB

news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | CBS Sports Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Offensive Lineman Popular Pick for Green & White

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Has Two First-Round Picks; NFL Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Trade to Select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Popular 1st-Round Picks for Green & White Include Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, USC WR Drake London

news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum Have Joe Douglas Selecting at No. 4?

Joe Douglas Has Picks No. 4, No. 10; Most Analysts Have Him Selecting Pass Rusher, WR or CB

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Picks for Joe Douglas in Round 1

news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | Joe Douglas Selects OL, DE, WR, CB in 2-Round Projection

The Athletic, Pro Football Focus Has Joe Douglas Selecting Florida State Pass Rusher Jermaine Johnson

news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network, CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Adding Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Has Joe Douglas Addressing OL, CB

PFF Has Green & White Selecting EDGE, CB; CBS Sports Has Projected Trade with Steelers

Advertising