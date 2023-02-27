Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

CBS Sports - Kyle Stackpole

No. 13: S Brian Branch (Alabama)

"For the sake of switching things up, let's assume the Jets figure out their offensive line issues to the point where they don't choose to invest in one in the first round. In that case, Brian Branch would be a welcomed addition to the Big Apple. All-Pro rookie Sauce Gardner made the Jets secondary look great a year ago, but safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead were both suspect. Branch can play anywhere, come up and stuff the run, and make sure Robert Saleh's defense continues to play at a high level."