2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

CBS Sports Projects Alabama S Brian Branch; USA Today Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Feb 27, 2023 at 08:30 AM
John Amis/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"GM Joe Douglas continues to invest in the offensive line. The Jets have been crushed by injuries up front, so it's imperative that they continue to bolster the unit. Jones has tremendous upside.

CBS Sports - Kyle Stackpole
No. 13: S Brian Branch (Alabama)
"For the sake of switching things up, let's assume the Jets figure out their offensive line issues to the point where they don't choose to invest in one in the first round. In that case, Brian Branch would be a welcomed addition to the Big Apple. All-Pro rookie Sauce Gardner made the Jets secondary look great a year ago, but safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead were both suspect. Branch can play anywhere, come up and stuff the run, and make sure Robert Saleh's defense continues to play at a high level."

USA Today - Nate Davis
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"It seems a given the NYJ will acquire a veteran quarterback this spring, so it stands to reason they should bolster an offensive line set to lose starting OT George Fant and C Connor McGovern in free agency. Johnson (6-6, 310 pounds) would assume the left tackle job Mekhi Becton hasn't been healthy (or nimble) enough to hold down. If Becton gets on the field in 2023, slot him for the right side."

