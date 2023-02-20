2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Todd McShay Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

Georgia Tackle Did Not Allow a Sack in 2022 Season; NFL.com Has Green & White Selecting a QB

Feb 20, 2023 at 08:30 AM
AP22324639425326-jones-thumb
Michael Clubb/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Todd McShay
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"The Jets' 2022 rookie class produced both the offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year. Can GM Joe Douglas hit on a first-rounder again, this time outside the top 10?

The Jets were middle of the pack in sacks allowed (42, 19th) and pass block win rate (57.1%, 21st) last season. But consider that George Fant is hitting free agency, Duane Brown will be 38 years old, Alijah Vera-Tucker is more of a guard and returning from a triceps injury and Mekhi Becton has played one game since his 2020 rookie year. If New York does find a way to bring in Aaron Rodgers or another veteran QB, it will need to protect him. Jones didn't allow a single sack over 15 starts last year, showcasing the ability to stall both speed and power off the edge."

2023-Season-Tickets---Energy-Happens-Here---1920x1080

NFL.com - Chad Reuter
No. 13: QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
"Jets GM Joe Douglas traded Sam Darnold after watching him for two seasons, and it wouldn't surprise me if he does the same with Zach Wilson, if the fit doesn't improve. (Though it's worth noting that Wilson was Douglas' pick, while Darnold was not.) Richardson's throws don't always hit their targets, but his quick feet allow him to step up and out of the pocket, and he fits balls into tight spaces with easy velocity. His combination of agility and power as a runner is also intriguing. Don't be surprised if he's the best playmaker out of this QB crop four years down the road."

No. 43: C John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)
No. 74: LB Daiyan Henley (Washington State)

Pro Football Focus - Mike Renner
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"While it seems like the Jets want to part ways with this pick to secure a quarterback, if they can't do that, then providing better protection for whoever is behind center is paramount. Jones is an ascending tackle with grown-man play strength already at only 21 years old. He allowed only nine pressures this past season in his first full year as a starter."

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | NFL Network Projects Alabama DB Brian Branch to Green & White

Pair of Offensive Linemen End up in Green and White in Different Projections

news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Pair of Ohio State Players End up in Green and White in Different Projections

news

Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Has Green & White Selecting Florida OL

news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | CBS Sports Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Offensive Lineman Popular Pick for Green & White

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Has Two First-Round Picks; NFL Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Combine for CB, WR and Pass Rusher in 3-Round Projection

Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Pick for Green & White Along with Oregon Pass Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Trade to Select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Popular 1st-Round Picks for Green & White Include Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, USC WR Drake London

news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum Have Joe Douglas Selecting at No. 4?

Joe Douglas Has Picks No. 4, No. 10; Most Analysts Have Him Selecting Pass Rusher, WR or CB

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Picks for Joe Douglas in Round 1

news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | Joe Douglas Selects OL, DE, WR, CB in 2-Round Projection

The Athletic, Pro Football Focus Has Joe Douglas Selecting Florida State Pass Rusher Jermaine Johnson

Advertising