Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Todd McShay Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN - Todd McShay
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"The Jets' 2022 rookie class produced both the offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year. Can GM Joe Douglas hit on a first-rounder again, this time outside the top 10?
The Jets were middle of the pack in sacks allowed (42, 19th) and pass block win rate (57.1%, 21st) last season. But consider that George Fant is hitting free agency, Duane Brown will be 38 years old, Alijah Vera-Tucker is more of a guard and returning from a triceps injury and Mekhi Becton has played one game since his 2020 rookie year. If New York does find a way to bring in Aaron Rodgers or another veteran QB, it will need to protect him. Jones didn't allow a single sack over 15 starts last year, showcasing the ability to stall both speed and power off the edge."
NFL.com - Chad Reuter
No. 13: QB Anthony Richardson (Florida)
"Jets GM Joe Douglas traded Sam Darnold after watching him for two seasons, and it wouldn't surprise me if he does the same with Zach Wilson, if the fit doesn't improve. (Though it's worth noting that Wilson was Douglas' pick, while Darnold was not.) Richardson's throws don't always hit their targets, but his quick feet allow him to step up and out of the pocket, and he fits balls into tight spaces with easy velocity. His combination of agility and power as a runner is also intriguing. Don't be surprised if he's the best playmaker out of this QB crop four years down the road."
No. 43: C John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)
No. 74: LB Daiyan Henley (Washington State)
Pro Football Focus - Mike Renner
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"While it seems like the Jets want to part ways with this pick to secure a quarterback, if they can't do that, then providing better protection for whoever is behind center is paramount. Jones is an ascending tackle with grown-man play strength already at only 21 years old. He allowed only nine pressures this past season in his first full year as a starter."