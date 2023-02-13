Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | NFL Network Projects Alabama DB Brian Branch to Green & White

ESPN - Matt Miller

No. 13: OT Paris Johnson (Ohio State)

"The Mekhi Becton experiment hasn't worked in New York after just 15 starts in his career and none since Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Jets need a left tackle, and Johnson was very good for Ohio State holding down that spot. The junior didn't allow a sack until the Michigan game and surrendered just two on the season. A starter at right guard before this year, Johnson has the agility, balance and size (6-6, 310 pounds) to be a true Day 1 left tackle in the NFL. He'll need to get a little stronger at the point of attack, but his frame will support that. For the Jets, with so much up in the air offensively, finding a long-term left tackle is key in this draft."