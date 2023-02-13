2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | NFL Network Projects Alabama DB Brian Branch to Green & White

Pair of Offensive Linemen End up in Green and White in Different Projections

Feb 13, 2023 at 08:30 AM
AP22276211299859-branch-bama
Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL.com - Lance Zierlein
No. 13: CB Brian Branch (Alabama)
"Smart, versatile and highly consistent, Branch can step in at nickel back or free safety to make the defense that much stouter."

2023-Season-Tickets---Energy-Happens-Here---1920x1080

ESPN - Matt Miller
No. 13: OT Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"The Mekhi Becton experiment hasn't worked in New York after just 15 starts in his career and none since Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Jets need a left tackle, and Johnson was very good for Ohio State holding down that spot. The junior didn't allow a sack until the Michigan game and surrendered just two on the season. A starter at right guard before this year, Johnson has the agility, balance and size (6-6, 310 pounds) to be a true Day 1 left tackle in the NFL. He'll need to get a little stronger at the point of attack, but his frame will support that. For the Jets, with so much up in the air offensively, finding a long-term left tackle is key in this draft."

No. 43: S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
"A do-it-all safety with impressive height-weight-speed numbers at 6-3, 195 pounds, Johnson can play free safety or nickel cornerback. And some NFL scouts say they even believe his length is suited to play outside corner. The Jets' need for a playmaking free safety makes Johnson a great fit."

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson
No. 13: OL O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
"Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too."

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Pair of Ohio State Players End up in Green and White in Different Projections

news

Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Has Green & White Selecting Florida OL

news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | CBS Sports Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Offensive Lineman Popular Pick for Green & White

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Has Two First-Round Picks; NFL Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper, Todd McShay Combine for CB, WR and Pass Rusher in 3-Round Projection

Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Pick for Green & White Along with Oregon Pass Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Trade to Select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Popular 1st-Round Picks for Green & White Include Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, USC WR Drake London

news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum Have Joe Douglas Selecting at No. 4?

Joe Douglas Has Picks No. 4, No. 10; Most Analysts Have Him Selecting Pass Rusher, WR or CB

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Picks for Joe Douglas in Round 1

news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | Joe Douglas Selects OL, DE, WR, CB in 2-Round Projection

The Athletic, Pro Football Focus Has Joe Douglas Selecting Florida State Pass Rusher Jermaine Johnson

news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network, CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Adding Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

Advertising