Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | NFL Network Projects Alabama DB Brian Branch to Green & White

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL.com - Lance Zierlein
No. 13: CB Brian Branch (Alabama)
"Smart, versatile and highly consistent, Branch can step in at nickel back or free safety to make the defense that much stouter."
ESPN - Matt Miller
No. 13: OT Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"The Mekhi Becton experiment hasn't worked in New York after just 15 starts in his career and none since Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Jets need a left tackle, and Johnson was very good for Ohio State holding down that spot. The junior didn't allow a sack until the Michigan game and surrendered just two on the season. A starter at right guard before this year, Johnson has the agility, balance and size (6-6, 310 pounds) to be a true Day 1 left tackle in the NFL. He'll need to get a little stronger at the point of attack, but his frame will support that. For the Jets, with so much up in the air offensively, finding a long-term left tackle is key in this draft."
No. 43: S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
"A do-it-all safety with impressive height-weight-speed numbers at 6-3, 195 pounds, Johnson can play free safety or nickel cornerback. And some NFL scouts say they even believe his length is suited to play outside corner. The Jets' need for a playmaking free safety makes Johnson a great fit."
CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson
No. 13: OL O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
"Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too."