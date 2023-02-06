2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Pair of Ohio State Players End up in Green and White in Different Projections

Feb 06, 2023 at 08:30 AM
John McCoy/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 13: WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)
"I thought about an offensive lineman here, but let's instead reunite my top-ranked receiver in this class with my top-ranked receiver in the 2022 class. The Jets picked Garrett Wilson at No. 10 last April, and he had 83 catches for 1,103 yards as a rookie. But in 2021, his teammate Smith-Njigba was the Buckeyes' top wideout, as he put up 1,606 yards, doing damage mostly out of the slot. After an injury-plagued 2022 in which he caught just five passes, however, there are big questions about his health -- he had a nagging hamstring injury -- headed into the draft."

Yahoo Sports - Charles McDonald
No. 13: OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"A quarterback falling here would be nice, but that didn't happen. Instead, the Jets can bolster their offensive line with Skoronski, who can start at either tackle spot and would give the Jets flexibility as far as their roster decisions go."

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso
No. 13: OT Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect."

