Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

ESPN - Mel Kiper

No. 13: WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

"I thought about an offensive lineman here, but let's instead reunite my top-ranked receiver in this class with my top-ranked receiver in the 2022 class. The Jets picked Garrett Wilson at No. 10 last April, and he had 83 catches for 1,103 yards as a rookie. But in 2021, his teammate Smith-Njigba was the Buckeyes' top wideout, as he put up 1,606 yards, doing damage mostly out of the slot. After an injury-plagued 2022 in which he caught just five passes, however, there are big questions about his health -- he had a nagging hamstring injury -- headed into the draft."