Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

Jan 30, 2023 at 08:30 AM
The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah
No. 13: OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"Jones is very athletic and powerful. He can create movement in the run game and his ability to recover in pass pro is impressive. The Jets need to keep throwing resources at the offensive line."

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson
No. 13: OT Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"Jones had had a strong '22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years."

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks
No. 13: OL O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
"Finding some stability on the offensive line is one of general manager Joe Douglas' priorities."

