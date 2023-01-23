Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | CBS Sports Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso
No. 13: OT Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect."
The Athletic - Dane Brugler
No. 13: S Brian Branch (Alabama)
"One of the best defensive players in the draft, Brian Branch was the linchpin of Nick Saban's defense in Tuscaloosa, and his versatility as a nickel or safety will translate well to the pro game. Although he doesn't have ideal size, Branch is outstanding in coverage and a strong tackler."
No. 43: OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota State)
Pro Football Focus - Mike Renner
No. 13: OL Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"He has a very versatile body type for the offensive line, whether it is tackle, whether it is guard, whether it's center, truthfully. Peter Skoronski is a good offensive lineman. He is a very high-floor lineman in this draft class."