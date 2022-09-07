2022 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

Week 1 - Tarig Holman (9/7)

Coach Holman attended Randolph High School in Randolph, NJ. He now enters his first year as head coach of St. Thomas Aquinas, taking over for late Brian Meeney, who passed away unexpectedly last March at 46. Holman has a combined 23 years of coaching experience, including ten as a head coach. On Friday, August 26th, St. Thomas Aquinas lost an emotional game to Timber Creek paying tribute to the late Coach Meeney during the game. Following the game, Coach Holman gathered both teams to talk about Coach Meeney and what he meant to everyone who knew him. Holman played cornerback at the University of Iowa where he picked off Tom Brady twice against Michigan and holds the single game interception record. In 2000, Holman was signed as a draft free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but suffered a career-ending injury shortly after his NFL debut. He began his coaching career in South Brunswick and spent three seasons as Montgomery's defensive coordinator. He earned his first head coaching position with Trenton, where he led the team to a 15-6 record in three years before returning to his alma mater for two seasons.