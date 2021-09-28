2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

Week 2 - Lou Vircillo (9/20)

Lou Vircillo of Lacey Township High School in Lanoka Harbor, NJ has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week. Vircillo will receive a monetary award of $1000 to benefit the school's football program. Along with this award, Lacey Township High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2022 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, Coach Vircillo will be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, December 12th. He will receive luxury suite tickets and be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium. Lacey Township High School will receive 100 tickets to the Jets Play Football 2022 preseason home game.

In its 26th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Coach Vircillo attended Dumont High School in Dumont, NJ. He played football during his time there and was a vital piece to the 1963 Bergen County High School Football Championship team. After graduating in 1966, Vircillo enrolled at Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri. and continued his playing career while in college. Vircillo graduated from Tarkio College with a degree in physical education and. He began his coaching career at his alma mater as an assistant coach. In 1972, Vircillo returned to New Jersey, as an assistant coach for Red Bank Catholic. After three years as an assistant coach with Red Bank Catholic. Vircillo went to Red Bank Regional and was the head coach from 1976 – 1980. In 1981, Vircillo became the head coach of the Lacey Township football team, the first year of the program. He has been at Lacey Township ever since- and on September 10th, Vircillo won his 300th career game. In addition to his addition to his coaching duties, Coach Vircillo serves as a physical education teacher. On Friday, September 17th, Lacey Township moved to 2-0 on the season, as the Lacey Township Lions beat the Middletown North Lions 29-26. Lacey Township High School faces the Rumson-Fair Haven Bulldogs on September 24th at 7 PM.