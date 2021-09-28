2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

Week 1 - Ralph Cinque (9/13)
The New York Jets announced today that Ralph Cinque of Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week. Cinque will receive a monetary award of $1000 to benefit the school's football program. Along with this award, Clifton High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2022 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, Coach Cinque will be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, December 12th. He will receive luxury suite tickets and be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium. Clifton High School will receive 100 tickets to the Jets Play Football 2022 preseason home game.
In its 26th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.
Coach Cinque attended Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ where he played running back and linebacker. He was a three-sport athlete during his time in high school, competing in football, baseball and hockey. After graduating in 1993, Cinque went to college at Montclair State University. Cinque continued both his football and baseball career in college. Cinque graduated from Montclair State in 1998. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Nutley High School in 1998. In 2000, Cinque returned to his alma mater, as an assistant coach for Clifton High School. After 13 years as an assistant coach, Cinque was named head coach of the football team. In addition to his coaching duties, Coach Cinque serves as a physical education and health teacher at Clifton High School. On Friday, September 3rd, Clifton moved to 1-0 on the season, as the Clifton Mustangs defeated the Cicero-North Syracuse Northstars 32-13 in the High School Kickoff Classic. Clifton High School takes on the Hackensack Comets on September 10th at 7 PM.
Week 2 - Lou Vircillo (9/20)
Lou Vircillo of Lacey Township High School in Lanoka Harbor, NJ has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week. Vircillo will receive a monetary award of $1000 to benefit the school's football program. Along with this award, Lacey Township High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2022 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, Coach Vircillo will be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, December 12th. He will receive luxury suite tickets and be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium. Lacey Township High School will receive 100 tickets to the Jets Play Football 2022 preseason home game.
Coach Vircillo attended Dumont High School in Dumont, NJ. He played football during his time there and was a vital piece to the 1963 Bergen County High School Football Championship team. After graduating in 1966, Vircillo enrolled at Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri. and continued his playing career while in college. Vircillo graduated from Tarkio College with a degree in physical education and. He began his coaching career at his alma mater as an assistant coach. In 1972, Vircillo returned to New Jersey, as an assistant coach for Red Bank Catholic. After three years as an assistant coach with Red Bank Catholic. Vircillo went to Red Bank Regional and was the head coach from 1976 – 1980. In 1981, Vircillo became the head coach of the Lacey Township football team, the first year of the program. He has been at Lacey Township ever since- and on September 10th, Vircillo won his 300th career game. In addition to his addition to his coaching duties, Coach Vircillo serves as a physical education teacher. On Friday, September 17th, Lacey Township moved to 2-0 on the season, as the Lacey Township Lions beat the Middletown North Lions 29-26. Lacey Township High School faces the Rumson-Fair Haven Bulldogs on September 24th at 7 PM.
Week 3 - Ray Lucas (9/27)
The New York Jets announced that Ray Lucas of Harrison High School in Harrison, NJ has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week. Lucas will receive a monetary award of $1000 to benefit the school's football
program. Along with this award, Harrison High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2022 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, Coach Luca swill be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, December 12th. He will receive luxury suite tickets and be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium. Clifton High School will receive 100 tickets to the Jets Play Football 2022 preseason home game.
Coach Lucas attended Harrison High School in Harrison, NJ, where he played quarterback. After graduating high school in 1991, Lucas attended Rutgers University where he started at quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. Lucas graduated from Rutgers in 1996 and signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent, where he played from 1997 – 2000.
Lucas played quarterback for the New York Jets, where he started in nine games, going 6-3 in his starts. Lucas finished his career in Miami, playing two seasons for the Dolphins. Over his six-year NFL career, Lucas started in 15 games and went 8-7, throwing for over 3000 yards. Following his playing career, Lucas worked many years as an analyst for the Rutgers Football Radio Network and for SportsNet New York. In 2021, Lucas took over as the head football coach of his alma mater, Harrison High School. On Friday, September 17th the Harrison Blue Tide defeated the Emerson Cavos 19-6 – the first win of Lucas's coaching career. Harrison High School is 1-1 on the season and faces the Elmwood Park Crusaders on Friday, October 1st