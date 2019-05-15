2020 Flight Crew Auditions

May 15, 2019 at 11:29 AM

2020 Audition Information

Audition for a spot on the 2020 Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders squad and you may experience:

  • Entertain 80,000 fans on the field at MetLife Stadium
  • Gain television and media opportunities
  • Appear at Jets promotional events
  • Impact children by teaching at our Junior Flight Crew Cheerleaders Program
  • Make lifelong friends!
  • Have one of the most memorable years of your life!

Preliminary Round:
Saturday, March 7, 2020
MetLife Stadium
102 Stadium Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Semi-Final Round:
Sunday, March 8, 2020
MetLife Stadium
102 Stadium Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Interviews:
Week of March 9, 2020
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
One Jets Drive, Florham Park, NJ 07932

Final Auditions:
Sunday, March 15, 2020
MetLife Stadium
102 Stadium Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Requirements

  • Must be 18 years or older by March 7, 2020 and be a high school graduate or have G.E.D.
  • Must have a reliable means of transportation and be willing to travel around the NY/NJ area.
  • Must be available to attend all rehearsals, home games and promotional appearances.

Application Process

To register for the 2020 Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders auditions, you will need to:

  • Complete the online registration form by Saturday, February 29, 2020
  • Upload a current photo of yourself for identification purposes
  • Upload a current resume or list of your performance experience
  • Pay the nonrefundable audition application processing fee:
  • $30- Pre-register online
  • Check that you have read the liability and participation release

Note: A confirmation email will be sent to you once your application has been processed.

Attire:

  • Sports bra and shorts
  • Skin colored dance tights
  • Any type of dance shoes
  • Arrive with hair and makeup complete

Audition Process:

Preliminary Round:

  • Contestants check in at registration. Check-in begins at 8:00am on Saturday, March 7. Check-in begins at 8:00am sharp on Sunday, March 8.
  • After check-in, contestants will introduce themselves to the judges and will freestyle dance in groups of five in front of the panel of judges. Music is provided for this portion of the audition.
  • Call backs for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of this round. You must stay until the end of the preliminary auditions to see if you are chosen for the semi-final round.

Semi-Final Round:

  • Contestants who have been selected to attend the semi-final round of auditions check in at 8:00am.
  • All candidates will be taught a dance combination and kick combination.
  • Immediately following the teaching portion, contestants will perform the dance combination in groups of five in front of the panel of judges.
  • Upon completion of this round, contestants selected to attend the final auditions will be announced.
  • Those selected as finalists will stay for a brief meeting with the Flight Crew Director to discuss the final round of the audition process.

Interview Round:

  • Contestants who have advanced to the finals are required to schedule a 15 minute interview with the Flight Crew Director.
  • Sign-up sheets will be available following the semi-final round.
  • Professional business attire is required for the interview.

Final Round:

  • Each finalist will perform a 90 second solo dance combination. This is the portion of the audition where finalists have the opportunity to showcase their own style of dance and display their individual creativity. Costumes may be worn to enhance the presentation.
  • Music will be submitted as a music file in advance of the finals. Details given to finalists.
  • Dance combination taught during semi-finals will be performed in groups of five for the panel of judges.
  • Finalists chosen for the 2020 Jets Flight Crew will be announced at the completion of the final round.

NOTE:

  • Auditions are closed to the general public (no guests allowed)
  • Please bring a snack and drinks on audition day

Top Images from the Flight Crew's Final Auditions

Best Images from the Final Round of Jets Flight Crew Auditions at MetLife Stadium

E_SZP_1032
1 / 67
E_L1004227
2 / 67
E_A7300024
3 / 67
E_SZP_1019
4 / 67
E_SZP_0893
5 / 67
E_SZP_0939
6 / 67
E_SZP_0846
7 / 67
E_SZP_0918
8 / 67
E_SZP_0769
9 / 67
E_SZP_0795
10 / 67
E_L1004407
11 / 67
E_SZP_0965
12 / 67
E_A7300039-new
13 / 67
dan szpakowski/dan szpakowski
E_SZP_0668
14 / 67
E_SZP_0672
15 / 67
E_SZP_0632
16 / 67
E_SZP_0720
17 / 67
E_SZP_0588
18 / 67
E_L1004345
19 / 67
E_SZP_0566
20 / 67
E_SZP_0537
21 / 67
E_L1004304
22 / 67
E_L1004247
23 / 67
E_L1004367
24 / 67
E_L1004294
25 / 67
E_L1004377
26 / 67
E_L1004233
27 / 67
E_L1004357
28 / 67
E_L1004276
29 / 67
E_L1004286
30 / 67
E_L1004238
31 / 67
E_A7300012
32 / 67
E_A7300009
33 / 67
E_L1004249
34 / 67
E_L1004213
35 / 67
E_SZP26382
36 / 67
E_SZP26217
37 / 67
E_SZP_1027
38 / 67
E_SZP_1053
39 / 67
E_SZP26457
40 / 67
E_SZP26405
41 / 67
E_SZP26449
42 / 67
E_SZP26367
43 / 67
E_SZP26269
44 / 67
E_SZP26397
45 / 67
E_SZP_1085
46 / 67
E_SZP_1092
47 / 67
E_SZP_1102
48 / 67
E_SZP_1086
49 / 67
E_SZP_1116
50 / 67
E_SZP_1087
51 / 67
E_SZP_1146
52 / 67
E_SZP_1156
53 / 67
E_SZP_1136
54 / 67
E_SZP_1097
55 / 67
E_SZP_1112
56 / 67
E_SZP_1110
57 / 67
E_SZP_1130
58 / 67
E_SZP_1122
59 / 67
E_SZP_1094
60 / 67
E_SZP_1099
61 / 67
E_SZP_1096
62 / 67
E_SZP_1089
63 / 67
E_SZP_1114
64 / 67
E_SZP_1101
65 / 67
E_SZP_1149
66 / 67
E_SZP_1174
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

First Look | Jets vs. Eagles

Green & White Head Coach Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 13 Against Fellow First-Year HC Nick Sirianni
news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: 'He's Tough as Nails'

Aljiah Vera-Tucker and Rest of O-Line Paved the Way to Victory at Houston
news

Jets Activate QB Joe Flacco Off Reserve/Covid-19 List

Veteran QB Started vs. Dolphins in Week 11
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Win Over Texans?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Triumph Over Houston
Advertising