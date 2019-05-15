2020 Flight Crew Auditions

2020 Audition Information
Audition for a spot on the 2020 Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders squad and you may experience:
- Entertain 80,000 fans on the field at MetLife Stadium
- Gain television and media opportunities
- Appear at Jets promotional events
- Impact children by teaching at our Junior Flight Crew Cheerleaders Program
- Make lifelong friends!
- Have one of the most memorable years of your life!
Preliminary Round:
Saturday, March 7, 2020
MetLife Stadium
102 Stadium Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Semi-Final Round:
Sunday, March 8, 2020
MetLife Stadium
102 Stadium Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Interviews:
Week of March 9, 2020
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
One Jets Drive, Florham Park, NJ 07932
Final Auditions:
Sunday, March 15, 2020
MetLife Stadium
102 Stadium Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Requirements
- Must be 18 years or older by March 7, 2020 and be a high school graduate or have G.E.D.
- Must have a reliable means of transportation and be willing to travel around the NY/NJ area.
- Must be available to attend all rehearsals, home games and promotional appearances.
Application Process
To register for the 2020 Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders auditions, you will need to:
- Complete the online registration form by Saturday, February 29, 2020
- Upload a current photo of yourself for identification purposes
- Upload a current resume or list of your performance experience
- Pay the nonrefundable audition application processing fee:
- $30- Pre-register online
- Check that you have read the liability and participation release
Note: A confirmation email will be sent to you once your application has been processed.
Attire:
- Sports bra and shorts
- Skin colored dance tights
- Any type of dance shoes
- Arrive with hair and makeup complete
Audition Process:
Preliminary Round:
- Contestants check in at registration. Check-in begins at 8:00am on Saturday, March 7. Check-in begins at 8:00am sharp on Sunday, March 8.
- After check-in, contestants will introduce themselves to the judges and will freestyle dance in groups of five in front of the panel of judges. Music is provided for this portion of the audition.
- Call backs for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of this round. You must stay until the end of the preliminary auditions to see if you are chosen for the semi-final round.
Semi-Final Round:
- Contestants who have been selected to attend the semi-final round of auditions check in at 8:00am.
- All candidates will be taught a dance combination and kick combination.
- Immediately following the teaching portion, contestants will perform the dance combination in groups of five in front of the panel of judges.
- Upon completion of this round, contestants selected to attend the final auditions will be announced.
- Those selected as finalists will stay for a brief meeting with the Flight Crew Director to discuss the final round of the audition process.
Interview Round:
- Contestants who have advanced to the finals are required to schedule a 15 minute interview with the Flight Crew Director.
- Sign-up sheets will be available following the semi-final round.
- Professional business attire is required for the interview.
Final Round:
- Each finalist will perform a 90 second solo dance combination. This is the portion of the audition where finalists have the opportunity to showcase their own style of dance and display their individual creativity. Costumes may be worn to enhance the presentation.
- Music will be submitted as a music file in advance of the finals. Details given to finalists.
- Dance combination taught during semi-finals will be performed in groups of five for the panel of judges.
- Finalists chosen for the 2020 Jets Flight Crew will be announced at the completion of the final round.
NOTE:
- Auditions are closed to the general public (no guests allowed)
- Please bring a snack and drinks on audition day
Best Images from the Final Round of Jets Flight Crew Auditions at MetLife Stadium