Who Are the Jets' Top Players in Madden 22?

Madden 22 is set to be released Aug. 20, but EA Sports published their player rankings Saturday.

The Jets' top five players in overall rating are DL Quinnen Williams (86), S Marcus Maye (85), LB C.J. Mosley (84), WR Corey Davis (83) and DE Carl Lawson (83), followed by Mekhi Becton (82).

QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, has a 75 overall rating, the second best in the 2021 QB class. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is rated 71 overall and second-round pick WR Elijah Moore has a 73 rating, the fourth-best among rookie wideouts.