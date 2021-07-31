Who Are the Jets' Top Players in Madden 22?

Quinnen Williams, Marcus Maye Lead the Green & White Followed by C.J. Mosley and Corey Davis

Jul 31, 2021 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Madden Web Graphic - 16x9

Madden 22 is set to be released Aug. 20, but EA Sports published their player rankings Saturday.

The Jets' top five players in overall rating are DL Quinnen Williams (86), S Marcus Maye (85), LB C.J. Mosley (84), WR Corey Davis (83) and DE Carl Lawson (83), followed by Mekhi Becton (82).

QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, has a 75 overall rating, the second best in the 2021 QB class. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is rated 71 overall and second-round pick WR Elijah Moore has a 73 rating, the fourth-best among rookie wideouts.

Below is a list of the Jets' standout attributes in the game. Click here for full list of Madden 22 player rankings.

Table inside Article
Player Attribute Rating
CB Javelin Guidry Speed 96
LT Mekhi Becton Strength 94
QB Zach Wilson Throw Power 94
C Connor McGovern Toughness 94
CB Brandin Echols, CB Javelin Guidry, WR Vyncint Smith, WR Jeff Smith Acceleration 93
WR Jamison Crowder, WR Elijah Moore Change of Direction 93
WR Corey Davis Catch Rating 92
LB C.J. Mosley Tackle Rating 91
RB La'Mical Perine, RB Michael Carter Carry Rating 90
DE Carl Lawson Finesse Move 87

