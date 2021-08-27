Which Roster Battle Is Most Intriguing Heading Into Jets-Eagles Preseason Finale?

EA: The Jets' positions with the most depth are defensive tackle, running back and tight end. Quinnen Williams leads that interior defensive group, the team likes all its running backs and tight ends, a group that doesn't have a big name, has multiple players with different physical skill sets. The landscape at defensive end has turned dramatically. In the last week, explosive pass-rusher Carl Lawson went down with an Achilles tendon injury and veteran DE Vinny Curry, who would have been a rotational player and an important presence in the locker room, announced that a rare blood disorder that will force him to miss the 2021 season. Kyle Phillips (ankle, Active/PUP) remains on the sideline, and Jabari Zuniga (knee) and Ronnie Blair (hamstring) have not been practicing. As far as the roster battles are concerned, it's hard to nail down one. With another good performance against the Eagles, Matt Ammendola (3 of 3 on field-goal attempts in Green Bay, including a 54-yarder) figures to have a great chance to be the opening day placekicker. Ammendola is the only kicker on the roster, but his battle is against whomever springs free next week. The receiver numbers jump out because Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder are the top three. But how many will the Jets keep? Denzel Mims flashed big-play potential as a rookie while Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith provide value on special teams. Jeff Smith is right there in the mix as well. Morgan Moses and George Fant both figure to start Friday because Mekhi Becton is in the concussion protocol, but who will be the RT in Carolina on Sept. 12? The cornerback competition is ongoing. The Jets have to get down to 53 players on Tuesday and they'll have 16 practice squad spots to fill. But before the PS is filled, I do expect the Jets to be active in waiver claims. That initial 53 will look different later next week.