Which Jets Player Ranked No. 3 Among Second-Year Breakout Candidates?

Elijah Moore Led Team in Receiving Yards, Touchdowns in 2021

Jul 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

moore-lhf-E_SZ2_7779

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus recently wrote an article for ESPN ranking 15 second-year breakout candidates for 2022 and Jets WR Elijah Moore was No. 3.

"This breakout might have already happened in 2021 were it not for New York's quarterback situation and the fact that Moore missed the last five games of his rookie campaign with a quad injury," Renner wrote. "Flip on the tape and it's clear Moore can get open.

"For the other Jets quarterbacks who filled in when Zach Wilson went down for four weeks with a posterior cruciate ligament injury, finding Moore wasn't a problem. In those contests, Moore averaged 2.92 yards per route with four touchdowns. In the other seven games with Wilson at the helm, the rookie receiver averaged 1.05 yards per route with only one score. While that obviously means Moore's breakout hinges heavily on Wilson showing improved mastery of the offense in Year 2, it also means the breakout is imminent if Wilson does make that leap."

Moore, the Green & White's second-round pick in 2021, led the team with 538 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. He ranked third with 43 receptions. Moore caught heat during Weeks 7-12 of last season before sustaining a season-ending quad injury -- he had 34 receptions, 459 yards and 5 TDs. Keeping that pace, his numbers over 17 games would be 96 receptions, 1,301 yards and 14 TDs.

"I feel like I've got so much to do, so much to accomplish," Moore told reporters during minicamp. "Really, it's just understanding the offense inside and out. When you understand the offense, you're going to ball. So get on the same page as Zach, score a lot of touchdowns."

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur added of Moore: "He looked me straight in the eye right after the year last year and said, 'I want to be the best.' He means it, and he puts in that work. For him, it's just going to be that daily grind when we get back."

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'It's Going to Be a Different Year'

D-Line Coach Aaron Whitectotton Recalls a Classic Lou Holtz Story; Jordan Whitehead Dishes on Darrelle Revis Connection

news

Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Projected as Immediate Rookie Performers by The Athletic

Jets GM Joe Douglas Drafted Former Cincinnati CB No. 4 Overall, Iowa State RB No. 36

news

Jets Unveil New Stealth Black Alternate Helmet

Black Helmets Will Be Paired with the Stealth Black Uniform at Home Games vs. Patriots, Bears and Jaguars in 2022

news

What Is Your Must-Watch Training Camp Battle?

George Fant, Mekhi Becton Will Battle for LT Spot; Competition at CB, RB Set to Heat Up

news

Aaron Whitecotton on DE Carl Lawson: He's a Dream Come True

Jets DL Coach Stresses Rotational Value in Attack System

news

Jets Place Five Players on PUP List; Sign CB Craig James

Tackles Mekhi Becton and George Fant, DE Carl Lawson Among Players on PUP List

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | OL Mekhi Becton, George Fant Battling at Left Tackle

Joe Douglas Added Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson; Alijah Vera-Tucker Moved to Right Side

news

Where Are They Now: Vladimir Ducasse

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Haiti

news

Key Special Teams Players Return for Encores

Top Returner Braxton Berrios, Top Tackler Justin Hardee Pack a Punch for Jets

news

Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Breece Hall

Former Iowa State RB Was Drafted No. 36 Overall

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Special Teams Spotlight's on Braxton Berrios, Kicking Derby

Will Eddy Piñeiro or Greg Zuerlein Win the PK Job and Bring Stability to the Position?

Advertising