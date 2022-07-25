Which Jets Player Ranked No. 3 Among Second-Year Breakout Candidates?

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus recently wrote an article for ESPN ranking 15 second-year breakout candidates for 2022 and Jets WR Elijah Moore was No. 3.

"This breakout might have already happened in 2021 were it not for New York's quarterback situation and the fact that Moore missed the last five games of his rookie campaign with a quad injury," Renner wrote. "Flip on the tape and it's clear Moore can get open.

"For the other Jets quarterbacks who filled in when Zach Wilson went down for four weeks with a posterior cruciate ligament injury, finding Moore wasn't a problem. In those contests, Moore averaged 2.92 yards per route with four touchdowns. In the other seven games with Wilson at the helm, the rookie receiver averaged 1.05 yards per route with only one score. While that obviously means Moore's breakout hinges heavily on Wilson showing improved mastery of the offense in Year 2, it also means the breakout is imminent if Wilson does make that leap."

Moore, the Green & White's second-round pick in 2021, led the team with 538 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. He ranked third with 43 receptions. Moore caught heat during Weeks 7-12 of last season before sustaining a season-ending quad injury -- he had 34 receptions, 459 yards and 5 TDs. Keeping that pace, his numbers over 17 games would be 96 receptions, 1,301 yards and 14 TDs.

"I feel like I've got so much to do, so much to accomplish," Moore told reporters during minicamp. "Really, it's just understanding the offense inside and out. When you understand the offense, you're going to ball. So get on the same page as Zach, score a lot of touchdowns."