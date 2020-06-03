Which Jets Player Is Most Underappreciated According to NFL.com? 

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund recently published an article identifying each team’s most underappreciated player based on her models and selected CB Brian Poole for the Jets.

"In the fast-paced NFL season, it's easy to focus on superstars or skill-position players who help us win in fantasy football," Frelund said. "But one of the most useful applications of analytics is to view every game from the previous campaign through the lens of a total-contribution metric to see where teams earned an edge that perhaps didn't get as much shine as it should have during the season.

"According to PFF, Poole allowed just a 71.6 passer rating in coverage in 2019 (17th-lowest among CBs who faced at least 25 targets)," she said. "My spatial model (computer vision) adds that Poole's ability to cover passes intended for the middle of the field is where he's most valuable and drives his 2020 impact forecast. With his new deal, Poole still only ranks 36th among 317 corners in pay this season (per Over The Cap), yet my model projects him to perform like a top-10-to-15 corner."

General manager Joe Douglas re-signed Poole to the Green & White after totaling 62 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 6 pass defenses and 1 interception, which he returned for his first career touchdown. He played 749 defensive snaps and added 91 more on special teams.

"I really enjoyed playing in [Gregg Williams' defense]," Poole said. "I feel like it fit my skillset well, so I'm definitely excited about going into my second year in New York. It's a system that I can really just play. There aren't a lot of rules. I feel like that style of play really fits my game well."

Last season, Poole was also credited for a safety on opening day and notched the first forced fumble of his career at Philadelphia. He was also penalized only three times and two of them were declined. The only one enforced was a hold at home vs. New England for 2 yards.