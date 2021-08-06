Which Jets Player Is Flying Under the Radar?

EA: Bryce Huff. The Jets defensive line has been good thus far and that's without Quinnen Williams, who's expected back for Jets-Packers in Green Bay on Aug. 21. Carl Lawson could take the next step as a finisher because Williams has star potential on the inside. John Franklin-Myers, who injured his shoulder during Thursday's workout, has loads of talent opposite Lawson. Sheldon Rankins and Folorunso Fatukasi also provide different skill sets on the inside and Nathan Shepherd gives the Green & White great strength plus a non-stop motor at DT. The guy up there who might be overlooked is Huff. The 6-3, 255-pounder, who went undrafted out of Memphis and who had 2 sacks as a rookie, will not only provide insurance behind Lawson, but he could push to be a valuable asset in sub packages as the Jets shift JFM down inside. Huff, who had 39.5 TFL and 18 sacks at Memphis, has consistently been flying around the Jets quarterbacks this week. He is an explosive player who has caught the eye of DC Jeff Ublrich: "He's one of those rare guys that you look at him and he's a little undersized, maybe not fast enough, whatever the case may be, doesn't mark all the boxes. But just consistently comes out here and has production. So, I'm absolutely pulling for this guy. I hope he has an amazing preseason. Hope he has an opportunity to be part of this team and really be part of the rotation. I know this, if for whatever the reason, he weren't here, I would fight my butt off to find him somewhere to play in this league because I think he's an NFL player."