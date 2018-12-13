Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Texans

Dec 13, 2018 at 02:00 PM
E_L1040778-stadium-thumb

The Jets will take on the Texans on Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. from MetLife Stadium. Tickets are available for Sunday's game. If you can't be in the stands, here's where to watch, listen and follow for Week 15.

Watch on TV

NFL Network, NBC (local market)

Broadcasters: Curt Menefee (Play-by-Play), Steve Mariucci (Analyst), Nate Burleson (Sideline) and Melissa Stark (Sideline).

Watch SNY Pre Game presented by M&T Bank at 3:30 p.m. and SNY Post Game presented by Toyota immediately after the game ends.

Watch Online

Watch Jets-Texans live on Yahoo Sports (local market only). Get the Yahoo app. Watch on the NFL app (local market only). Get the NFL app.

Pregame Central presented by Pepsi will stream live from MetLife Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on nyjets.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Jets fans in the United States can watch replays of every game from the 2018 season on NFL Game Pass.

European Jets fans can click here to subscribe to NFL Game Pass.

Listen

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 FM and online.

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).

National Radio: Westwood One

Broadcasters: Scott Graham (Play-by-Play), Ross Tucker (Analyst) and Hub Arkush (Sideline).

Spanish Radio: ESPN Deportes Nueva York 1050 AM

Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-play) and Nelson Fernández (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network: Ocean, NJ (WCHR - 105.7FM), Rochester NY (WHTK - 107.3FM/1280AM) and Albany, NY (WTMM - 104.5FM)

Follow

Live Play-by-Play, Stats & Updates on the Jets Official Mobile App Presented by M&T Bank.

Twitter: @nyjets, @eallenjets, @rlangejets, @egreenbergjets and @livlandisjets for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Facebook: facebook/jets

Instagram: @nyjets

