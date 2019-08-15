Where to Watch, Listen & Follow: Jets-Falcons

Aug 15, 2019 at 08:50 AM
E_sz3_3018-huddle-where-to-watch

Click Here to Watch the Game Stream

The Jets resume preseason action on Thursday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.

Watch on TV

CBS, Channel 2 (local area)

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), Anthony Becht (Analyst), Peter Schrager (Analyst), Otis Livingston (Sideline) and Cynthia Frelund (Sideline)

Watch On NYJets.com or On the Jets Official App

New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's preseason games against Atlanta (8/15), New Orleans (8/24) and Philadelphia (8/29) via live stream on the Jets Official App presented by M&T Bank or newyorkjets.com.

Pregame Central presented by Pepsi will stream live from MetLife Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on nyjets.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2019 Preseason Game Live on NFL Game Pass.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2019 Preseason Game Live on NFL Game Pass.

All remaining Jets fans can watch every 2019 Preseason Game Live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).

Pre-and Postgame: Dan Graca and Greg Buttle

Follow

Live Play-by-Play, Stats & Updates on the Jets Official App presented by M&T Bank.

Twitter: @nyjets, @eallenjets, @rlangejets, @egreenbergjets and @livlandisjets for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Facebook: facebook/jets

Instagram: @nyjets

Related Content

news

Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways: Jets Sacked in Season Finale vs. Bills

LB C.J. Mosley Gives MVP Effort; QB Zach Wilson Endures Tough Day Against NFL's No. 1 Defense 
news

Robert Saleh: 'Tough Sledding' vs. Bills but 'Very Encouraging' Progress This Season

Head Coach Wasn't Happy with Loss & Record, Yet He Saw the Good in His Young Team's Growth
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We're Working for Something in the Future'

The Rookie Showed Promising Improvement After Returning From Injury; Ran Into a Buffalo Buzzsaw 
news

Zach Wilson on Jets at Bills: 'Best Thing We Can Do Is Finish Strong'

Carter, Coleman, Crowder, Kroft Active for Green & White Offense Today; Quinnen Williams Back for D
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | 'Everything You Dream of as a Kid'

QB Zach Wilson Looks to End First Season on a High Note; Robert Saleh's Defense to Contend with Elite Playmaking QB Josh Allen
news

4 Jets to Watch When They Visit the Bills in Their Season Finale

Zach Wilson & Offense, Quinnen Williams & Defense All Seek to Take Positive Vibes into the Offseason
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Bills

Green & White Rank No. 2 in Rushing Yards Over Last Two Weeks; Sheldon Rankins Says Team Has 'Redemption in Our Hearts'
news

Jets RT Morgan Moses: We Don't Have Anything to Lose

Durable OL Wants to End the Regular Season with a "Bang"
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Been Fun to Watch Him Grow'

Saleh Praises Team MVP C.J. Mosley, WR-KR Braxton Berrios and OC Mike LaFleur 
news

Jets Release DE Shaq Lawson, S Sharrod Neasman; Elevate 3 for Season Finale vs. Bills

DE Ronnie Blair, WR Tarik Black and OL Ross Pierschbacher Called Up From Practice Squad
news

Inside the Numbers: Michael Carter, Jets in a Big-Time Rush

Green & White Have Assembled Best 7-Game Yards/Carry Run in Franchise History
news

Notebook | Jets Are Likely to Be Without WRs Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore vs. Bills

Josh Allen Sees 'Hungry Defense'; Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas Excited About 'Foundation' Built in 2021
Advertising