What Is the Path to a Jets Win on Sunday Against the Panthers? 

Today's question: What are your thoughts on the Jets initial 53-man roster?

EA: The QB matchup has been talked about since the schedule was announced, but I have my eye on both lines of scrimmage. The Jets strength on defense is the middle and that starts up front at defensive tackle with Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins and Folorunso Fatukasi. The Panthers will counter with Matt Paradis at center and he'll be flanked by Pat Elflein, who started six games for the Jets last season, and Dennis Daley, a starter because John Miller is on the team's Reserve/Covid-19 list. The Jets should win/have the potential to dominate that matchup and they could make Sam Darnold's afternoon uncomfortable with that penetration up the middle. Christian McCaffrey is going to get his yards, but the Jets will have to limit the explosives and it will be interesting to see if they attempt to bracket him in coverage. On the other side of the ball, this Panthers defense is built on speed. The Jets are going to lean on the run game, forcing the Panthers defensive linemen to move laterally. Watch the Jets' left side with T Mekhi Becton and G Alijah-Vera Tucker, who didn't take a preseason snap, against the Panthers right side consisting of RDE Moran Fox and ROLB Hasson Reddick. Both Reddick (12.5 sacks in Arizona last season) and Brian Burns (16.5 sacks in 2019-20) are pass-rushing threats, but that is negated when the ground gain is effective. Zach Wilson has to play well and I think he will. C Connor McGovern refers to the rookie as a "gamer" and the moment won't be too big for him.