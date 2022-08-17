What Is the Jets O-Line's No. 1 Priority?

The Jets starting offensive line needs a chemistry answer and offensive line coach John Benton has a solution.

"That's the No. 1 priority," Benton said Wednesday. "You accelerate it by creating the situations. I think it's one of the things that we do really well. The situations in practice promote game-type situations as opposed to practice-type situations. … At the end of the day, it just becomes time on task for the most part. I'm confident we can get it done in three weeks."

The Jets have three new starters compared to last season's opener at Carolina -- C Connor McGovern is the only returning player at his position. Alijah Vera-Tucker moved from left to right guard when the team signed Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson.

Mekhi Becton, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, was named the starting right tackle at the start of training camp. He hurt his knee Aug. 9, the same one that caused him to miss 16 games in 2021. George Fant, who started 14 games in Becton's place at LT in 2021, is now back at RT, where he played in 2020, after the addition of five-time Pro Bowl LT Duane Brown.