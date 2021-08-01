What Did We Learn From the First Week of Jets Training Camp?

EA: The buzz is back. You could feel the energy out there on Saturday as fans returned to One Jets Drive as the NFL celebrated "Back Together Saturday" throughout the league. And while some of that vibe was a result of not having seen the Jets practice live in two years, I'd argue most of it is a belief that the Jets are at the start of something that could be promising. Head coach Robert Saleh is a patient teacher who knows his young group will experience ebbs and flows, but his delivery is never going to change. His message resonates throughout the building and onto the practice field. You don't hear Saleh at practice and for that matter you don't hear many of his assistant coaches either because they don't yell and scream to get their messages across. After an impressive spring, Zach Wilson had a big day Saturday and his talent is undeniable. The young man has moxie and Saleh views him as an "improviser" who can create when the script breaks down. You like the arm, the deliveries, the sheer athleticism and the intangibles. The two most important people on a football team are the head coach and the quarterback, and Saleh and Wilson are starting together. They both bring an element of electricity that should bode well for the Jets for a good amount of time. And finally, while many players including WR Elijah Moore have gotten off to hot starts, Carl Lawson has the potential to give the Green & White something dangerous at defensive end. The bonus this summer is the explosive Lawson and the mammoth Mekhi Becton only are going to make each other better for the fall.