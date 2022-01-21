What Are the Jets' Biggest Needs Heading Into the Offseason?

EA: The first thing the Jets need is a clean bill of health for two of their critical pieces. GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh want to win at the line of scrimmage and the dynamic could change dramatically if T Mekhi Becton (knee) and DE Carl Lawson (Achilles tendon) return to 100%. Lawson, who racked up 10.5 sacks for the Bengals in 2019-20, was the best Jet on the field in training camp before he sustained a season-ending injury in a joint practice against the Packers. The defense is predicated on D-line domination and Lawson will be a game-changer in this system. Throughout free agency and the draft, you would expect Douglas to remain active addressing the trenches. The Jets have great draft capital and Douglas made a savvy move last April, securing a foundational piece for the OL with the trade-up to select Alijah Vera-Tucker. While the wall is worked on in front of QB Zach Wilson, the Jets will be in the hunt for more playmakers around him at WR and TE. Flipping back to defense, it will be interesting to see how the club attacks the safety position after injuries forced the Green & White to start nine players there in 2021. They went with a youth movement at CB last season and the play of second-year pro Bryce Hall, and rookies Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols really opened some eyes.EG: Flexibility. When Joe Douglas said that the Jets could be in any discussion in the offseason, he was referring to the draft capital, but I think it goes beyond that. Douglas also has financial flexibility to sign marquee free agents if he decides to go that route. The Green & White have the blueprint to drastically change the roster by May. The Jets, according to Spotrac, are projected to have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL, which gives them the option to sign a big fish or two (the team signed WR Corey Davis and DE Carl Lawson last offseason) or go a different route. With four picks in the top 38, they could draft potential Day 1 starters if they stay put. Last year the Jets had picks 2, 23 (they traded up to 14) and 34, and drafted Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore. Douglas can be aggressive and trade up, trade back or trade some capital for a proven NFL player. The flexibility in all aspects excites me the most not only because it's unpredictable, but because the team holds its destiny as much as you can in the offseason.