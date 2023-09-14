Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Cowboys

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App. Additionally, Jets fans can listen to the game broadcast on nyjets.com (desktop). Click here.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).

Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 383

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.