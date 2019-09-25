Time to Nominate 3rd Class of Jets Fan Hall of Fame

The Jets Fan Hall of Fame presented by IdentoGO, which launched in 2017, will induct its third class this year. And we are again asking for you, the fans, to nominate this year's list of worthy candidates.

Fans can submit their written nominations from now until October 27th at nyjets.com/fanhalloffame. The statements can be as long as 300 words. Nominees must be 18 years or older, living in the tri-state area. A Jets Staff Panel will review all valid submissions and score entries 1-10 in each of the following categories:

Avidity : How passionate about the Jets is this individual? What does he or she do each game to show fan support?

: How passionate about the Jets is this individual? What does he or she do each game to show fan support? Personal Connection : How have the Jets directly and indirectly impacted the individual?

: How have the Jets directly and indirectly impacted the individual? Tradition : How has the individual shared his or her fandom with other people?

: How has the individual shared his or her fandom with other people? Uniqueness: What does the individual do with respect to the Jets that is unique or special?

The top 20 scores will then move to the Blue Ribbon Panel and all points will be reset. The Blue Ribbon panel will score the top 20 semi-finalists using the same criteria as above, and the highest scores will be chosen as this year's winner(s).

All finalists will be notified once all scoring has been completed and will be subject to complete a background check.

Winners will be inducted during a special on-field ceremony on December 22nd at MetLife Stadium. All winners will receive (2) EY Coaches Club tickets and pregame field passes to game, along with the prestigious Fan Hall of Fame member jacket.