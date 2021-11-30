The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing the Win Over the Texans, Elijah Moore Talks About His Season & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Rookie Wide Out

Nov 30, 2021 at 02:25 PM
It's a packed pod this week as Eric Allen and Leger Douzable decompress after the Jets' win against the Texans, discussing the performance of the defensive line (2:33), the Jets rushing attack (23:25), and they preview the Eagles matchup (45:16).

They also interview WR Elijah Moore and chat about this year's rookie class, how he has adjusted to the NFL game and the New York fans (8:32).

Finally, Caroline Hendershot interviews Priscilla Fredrick-Loomis about her recovery from COVID-19 and a heart condition that developed as a result (28:14).

For all of the Official Jets Podcast presented by WynnBET episodes, click here.

