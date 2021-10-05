The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Analyzing the Win Over the Titans & Michael Carter 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable analyze the Jets' first win and explain why more are on the way. They break down Zach Wilson's strong passing day against the Titans (0:54), the fearsome Jets pass rush (6:49) and the Green & White's matchup with the Falcons Sunday in London (13:11).
The guys are also joined by Jets rookie RB Michael Carter to discuss his first professional touchdown, his exuberant celebration and the anticipation of playing in North London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (20:14).